Costco delays its New Zealand launch, but is actively looking for additional sites

The arrival of United States’ retail giant Costco, in Auckland, has been delayed.

Costco announced in June last year that it planned to build a store in Westgate, next to the existing shopping centre.

Construction of the three-level mega store was scheduled to start in October, but in August the company signalled that would be pushed back by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Construction had since started, and was allowed to continue in Auckland under level 3.

However, the official opening date of the big box grocery store has remained uncertain.

Costco's Auckland development is unique for the big box grocery store. The company has adapted to what is available in Auckland.

New Zealand Retail Property Group general manager Campbell Barbour said the Costco development was on track for second-quarter 2022 opening, later than the initial expectation of late 2021.

Costco was also actively looking for sites in Christchurch and Wellington, and was clear about it was looking for, Barbour said.

“They want a big piece of flat land near some roading infrastructure,” he said.

“The key difference at Westgate is it’s 3ha, intensively developed with parking on the roof, it’s a very intensive use of the site, quite an expensive building.”

Finding a piece of flat land was less of a problem in Christchurch than Wellington, he said.

SUPPLIED Campbell Barbour, chairman of the New Zealand Council of Retail Property, says Costco is actively looking for sites in Wellington and Christchurch.

Barbour said the Auckland development was unique for Costco.

“Auckland’s a one-off … in Auckland to find the right site and transport infrastructure and drive times is pretty hard, they were prepared to adapt their model to be at Westgate.”

He expects Costco to open their “incredibly large” fuel station, across the road from the store, in advance of the main store, possibly as soon as late 2021.

Costco has been approached for an official comment on the delays.

In April, it was revealed that Costco planned to spend more than $100 million on the store, which would offer the chain’s full format, including a Costco fuel station, tyre centre, food court, optometrist, and hearing aid services along with groceries and homewares.

A pharmacy was also possible in the future.

SUPPLIED Construction has begun at Costco Auckland’s site but the opening date has been pushed back.

Costco, a membership-based store, has opened 11 outlets in Australia since 2009, selling everything from fresh food and groceries to diamonds and even coffins.

Membership fees were one of Costco's key sources of revenue, allowing it to run on thin profit margins and pass the savings on to customers.

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford said despite the delay, it was still a vote of confidence in the New Zealand economy that Costco was still coming.

Consumers would welcome the lower prices and different range of products, he said.

Westgate is one of New Zealand's largest master planned urbanisation projects which has been developed by New Zealand Retail Property Group over the last 20 years.