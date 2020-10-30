Air New Zealand ordered to freeze international bookings as Kiwis flock home for Christmas

A group of top epidemiologists are suggesting that people arriving from places with a low Covid-19 risk spend half of their quarantine at home.

The Government has ordered Air New Zealand to put a freeze on all international bookings to New Zealand as projections show the country’s Covid-19 quarantine facilities nearing capacity.

New Zealand has 32 managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities across the country with operational capacity for 6260 people. Since March 26 there have been 66,441 people pass through the facilities.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman told Stuff it was instructed by the Government on Wednesday evening to put a hold on new bookings on international services until Tuesday to help ensure there was space available in quarantine accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period.

“We were advised of the requirement on Wednesday evening and actioned it accordingly,” the spokeswoman said.

Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) figures show projected occupancy across managed isolation facilities in 14 days time is 6062, leaving just 3 per cent vacancy. Projected occupancy is based on ticketing sales provided by airlines.

The squeeze on MIQ facilities comes following a sustained period of excess capacity, with the average occupancy rate since September 19 sitting at 73 per cent, according to MBIE data.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/Stuff Air New Zealand has been using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners for most of its international flying during the pandemic.

From Tuesday, it will be compulsory for anyone planning to come to New Zealand to have a confirmed booking at a facility using a new voucher system, dubbed the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS).

Airlines will not allow travellers to board a New Zealand-bound flight unless they have a voucher.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand Justin Tighe-Umbers says travellers will not be able to board a plane without presenting a voucher.

Board of Airlines New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said airlines were seeing strong demand for seat bookings from people returning to New Zealand between now and Christmas.

“There is limited managed isolation and quarantine accommodation, so people need to be sure they have secured a place by getting a voucher from the New Zealand Government,” he said.

It’s not the first time the Government has instructed airlines to put a halt on bookings. In July airlines put a freeze on new bookings for several weeks following a request from the Government, so its MIQ facilities were not overwhelmed by returning New Zealanders seeking refuge from the worsening global pandemic.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Megan Woods caretaker Minister for MIQ says our tight border restrictions prioritise the return of New Zealanders. However, there have been recent immigration changes to allow exemptions for critical workers.

Megan Woods, caretaker Minister for MIQ, said the logistics of managing the flow of people into managed isolation, their corresponding immigration status and coordinating with airlines was a complex exercise.

“Although recently there has been a period of lower demand, we are seeing demand increase with the approach of Christmas holidays and MIQ facilities will be operating at their target capacity,” Woods told Stuff.

She said the MIAS helped manage the timing of people entering New Zealand so their place in a managed isolation facility could be guaranteed.

“We strongly encourage everyone who has already bought tickets to confirm with their airlines that their flight is operating and to make sure that they hold a managed isolation voucher for their arrival date.”

CHURCH MINISTER SEEKING ANSWERS

West Hamilton Community Church senior minister Michael Hewat said he hired an assistant minister from Sydney in February to move to New Zealand in July, for a job helping disadvantaged youth.

But due to tight border restrictions the new employee was still in Australia, despite there appearing to be plenty of MIQ capacity in the past, he said.

“For weeks the quarantine capacity has been under-utilised and that just seems crazy,” Hewat said.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff West Hamilton Community Church senior minister Michael Hewat says he’s happy to pay for his staff member’s quarantine costs.

The church hired someone from Australia because it could not find a suitable candidate to fill the role in New Zealand, he said.

"It's not like he's taking a New Zealanders job."

He said as an employer, he was happy to pay for a worker’s MIQ costs.

"We just want to get them here.

“It's silly not to have people coming in who are going to be helpful.”

He said there seemed to be a lack of communication and rationale behind decisions around the border.

"There doesn't seem to be any clear policy decision on where we are heading."

THE COST OF MIQ

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokeswoman said since September 1 MBIE had spent $59.8 million on MIQ facilities.

That did not include October charges not yet invoiced and was not reflective of all charges for September and October because hotels invoice at different times, she said.

Costs up to August 31 were paid for by the Ministry of Health, which did not come back to Stuff with figures before deadline.

MBIE paid a significantly reduced rate for unoccupied rooms, the spokeswoman said.

Rooms could be unoccupied for a variety of reasons, including rooms set aside for quarantine, live-in staff, air crews, mariners, deportees, and rooms set aside as a contingency should they be needed – for example, if a facility needed to be evacuated or if there was an earthquake and guests needed to be moved to another facility.

Woods said rooms were also unavailable when they underwent deep cleaning.

KELLY HODEL/Stuff Health Minister Chris Hipkins says there is high demand at the border.

Minister of Health Chris Hipkins last week said the vacancy rate was based on expected incoming volumes of people from overseas.

“We will always need to be carrying some vacancy rates because from time to time we do need to accommodate people at short notice.”

In addition to New Zealanders returning there were also workers with exemptions coming in, he said.

If the number of New Zealanders continued to decline the Government would look to fill those spaces with other essential workers coming in, he said.

“We have got a prioritised list that we're working our way through.”

There had been huge demand at the border, he said.

"Up until now most of our space has been reserved for those returning.”

People who had been on work visas and hadn't been allowed to return under the returning residents and citizens category were a priority area for the Government to allow back into the country, he said.