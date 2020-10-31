Three Rilean Construction companies owe $2.4 million, liquidators say

Three Rilean construction companies which went into liquidation earlier this month owe $2.4 million to creditors, according to the first liquidators’ report.

Rilean Construction (Canterbury) Limited had $11,351 in liabilities; Rilean Construction (Central Otago) owed $1.5 million; and Rilean Investments owed $868,524.

The company is well-known in Central Otago where most of its residential and commercial building has been.

In the liquidators’ report, director Gary Dent blamed the failure of the companies on economic conditions, including increases in costs.

An illustration of the Remarkables Residences units, in Frankton. Rilean Construction has been working on the building of stage one.

The two major shareholders in the companies are Dent and family, and Stephen McLean and family.

Neither Dent nor McLean have returned calls from Stuff.

McLean said in the liquidators’ report: “I am deeply saddened by the liquidation of the Rilean Group in what has proved to be a very difficult business environment.

“That said, I remain extremely proud of the projects completed, the clients satisfied, the jobs created, the staff trained, and the local sponsorship delivered over the last 26 years of operating in the Wakatipu Basin.”

Rilean’s work includes being the main contractor on The Landing shopping centre in the Remarkables Park town centre in Frankton, opened in 2015, and it has been working on stage one of an ambitious $200 million terraced housing and apartment development in Frankton called Remarkables Residences.

Its commercial work included the refurbishment of the Holiday Inn, Queenstown, the refurbishment of the lobby at the Sofitel Hotel in Queenstown, and the reconfiguration and upgrading of the Colonel's Homestead Restaurant at the Walter Peak High Country Farm in 2014, its website shows.

It has also built some eco homes and won several awards in the Registered Master Builders annual awards competitions since 1994 when it was set up.

Rhys Cain, an insolvency practitioner with EY in Christchurch, and Rees Logan, an accountant in Auckland, were appointed liquidators of three Rilean companies on October 22.

Gary Dent, in the foreground, is one of the directors and shareholders in three Rilean Construction companies that have been placed in liquidation.

The liquidators said the two construction companies owed no money to employees.

The liquidators intended to realise the remaining assets of the companies, and recover money owed, but noted the liquidation was in the early stages. There would be no creditors’ meeting.

The assets of the Canterbury construction business were not known yet, and the liquidators were yet to be advised of the amount owed by some creditors.

The Otago company had assets worth $232,500, including $32,000 in cash and $137,704 in retentions. Rilean Investments had assets of $175,660.

The total amount owing, once assets were taken into account, was $1.9 million. In total, the companies owed $202,000 to Inland Revenue.

Rilean’s website says Dent and Mclean founded Rilean Construction in Queenstown in 1994.

McLean resigned as a director of Rilean Construction Central Otago in June 2020, Companies Office records show. But he appears to have left the company in early 2019, after 37 years at Rilean Construction as a quantity surveyor.

McLean’s profile on Skyline Enterprises website says he joined Skyline in April 2019 to head up the development team and oversee the company's investment in new construction projects locally, nationally, and internationally, with an early focus on the Skyline Queenstown Redevelopment and O’Connell’s Redevelopment.

The company is well-known in Central Otago, where most of its residential and commercial building has been.

He had worked in the construction industry since leaving school in 1977 and with his father started a successful construction company in Wellington in 1982. He re-located part of that construction company, with a business partner, to Queenstown in 1994.

Construction industry surprisingly busy

The liquidation comes at a time when the building industry is bouncing back from the coronavirus lockdown and going quite strongly especially in the residential sector, according to trades organisations.

Registered Master Builders Federation chief executive David Kelly said he and others in the construction industry had been concerned that Covid-19 could “tip over” some construction companies, but “so far it’s been pretty quiet”.

A lot of residential builders were saying they were very busy, partly because of high house prices. If buyers could not find a place, they were opting to build.

“There’s a lot more residential building activity than anyone thought there would be.”

Commercial construction activity was reasonably good, Kelly said.

“Again a lot of people thought it would be pretty soft, and it is in certain areas like hotels and that extends into some of the commercial stuff, but yes, surprisingly it’s stood up quite well.

“Not seeing a whole lot of liquidations at this stage anyway.”

The wage subsidies had made a big difference, Kelly said.

Certified Builders chief executive Grant Florence had not seen an increase in liquidations, and with the level of activity he did not expect to.

“Those issues obviously sometimes raise their head when there is a downturn in building activity, but not right now. The industry’s very busy.”

Three quarters of members in a survey recently said they had enough work to keep them going at least through to the second and third quarters of 2021.