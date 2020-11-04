Record jump in jobless rate to 5.3%, but NZ set to avoid unemployment disaster

A record jump in the unemployment rate to 5.3 per cent in the September quarter was no surprise, and it will get worse, but New Zealand looks like it will avoid a labour market disaster, say economists.

There was an unexpected decline in the unemployment rate to 4 per cent in the June quarter, which included the coronavirus alert level 4 lockdown. However, over the next three months the jobless rate rose by a record 37,000 to 151,000 as more people started to look for work.

Some initial forecasts had New Zealand’s unemployment rate rising above 10 per cent as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the situation now looked more positive, said BNZ head of research Stephen Toplis.

“This is not to downplay the fact that labour market conditions are still likely to deteriorate further. And the unemployment rate is likely to remain above current levels for at least the whole of 2021. But the unmitigated disaster that was feared now seems eminently avoidable,” Toplis said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF New Zealand's unemployment rate had a record rise to 5.3 per cent.

BNZ revised down its peak unemployment forecast to 7.4 per cent, but there was a possibility it could be even lower. The bank had pencilled in the possibility that unemployment would exceed 6 per cent in the September quarter.

ASB also expected unemployment to continue rising, to a lower peak of 6.5 per cent next year which would be a “sterling result” compared with other countries.

“Undoubtedly, the picture is much less gloomy than it could have been were it not for the wage subsidy, New Zealand’s relative Covid success, and the surprisingly rapid recovery in economic activity,” said ASB senior economist Mike Jones.

It was too early for the Reserve Bank to tighten up monetary policy, despite the housing and labour markets being stronger than the central bank expected.

“A summer without tourism and the wage subsidy beckons, and global growth is now heading south again,” Jones said.

New Zealand's 5.3 per cent unemployment rate ranks 17th in the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), down significantly from seventh-placed in the June quarter. The country was ranked sixth on its employment rate.

The United Kingdom had an unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent, but countries faring worse than New Zealand included Australia (7.1 per cent), France (7.5 per cent), and the United States (8.8 per cent). The OECD average unemployment rate was 7.4 per cent.

New Zealand continued to see the economic effects of Covid-19 and border restrictions, with 151,000 the highest number of unemployed people in eight years, said Stats NZ labour market and household stats senior manager Sean Broughton.

“Last quarter's low unemployment rate of 4 per cent was explained in part by people's inability to be 'actively seeking' and available for work during the national lockdown that was in place for much of the quarter,” Broughton said.

“This quarter's increase in unemployment reflects a return to more normal job-hunting behaviours.”

Women continued to be worst affected, with their unemployment rate rising to 5.8 per cent and the men's rate up to 4.8 per cent.

Most of the affected jobs for women were in tourism-related industries, such as accommodation, travel agencies, passenger transport and hospitality.

The young were also badly hit, with 9100 more 15-24-year-olds unemployed, followed by 6100 more 55-64-year-olds unemployed.

The under-utilisation rate rose by 84,000 people to 13.2 per cent between the March and September quarters, with 48,000 more women and 36,000 more men.

There was also a growing number of women not in the labour force – up 1000 for women and down 6000 men.

Under-utilisation includes people who are unemployed and underemployed, and the potential labour force.

The number of employed people fell by 22,000 during the quarter, the third-largest quarterly fall in employment since the series began in 1986. That pushed the employment rate to 66.4 per cent, down from 67.1 per cent in the June quarter. Stats NZ noted that was still at a comparatively high level.

There was a return to something approaching normal in the number of hours worked during the quarter – 91.4 million – despite Auckland's level 3 lockdown. There had been a record fall of 9.5 million hours in the June quarter to 83.6 million.

Wages also rose during the three months, up 0.6 per cent as measured by the labour cost index. The 0.9 per cent rise in public sector wages partly reflected the wage rises among police, hospital staff and teachers from previously agreed collective employment agreements.

Private sector wages grew 0.4 per cent during the quarter.

For the year, wages were up 1.9 per cent in total, with public sector wages up 2.6 per cent and private sector wages up 1.6 per cent.

Average ordinary time hourly earnings as measured by the quarterly employment survey rose to $33.81, up 1.4 per cent quarterly and 3.6 per cent annually.