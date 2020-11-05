Prime minister pledges $311m to help workers made unemployed due to Covid-19 get into jobs

Labour will pump $311 million into a job support programme to help 40,000 New Zealanders left unemployed, because of Covid-19, back into work.

Speaking at a business event in Auckland on Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined some of the Government’s work plan and priorities over the coming months.

One of those was to launch a “flexi-wage scheme” before the end of the year, a policy promise the Labour Party made in the lead-up to last month’s election.

The scheme would help employers hire people who were at risk of long-term unemployment and receiving a benefit, she said. It would provide a targeted and flexible subsidy, commensurate to the type of business or the needs of the person being employed.

READ MORE:

* New workplace minister Michael Wood says unions need to attract new members themselves

* Cabinet reshuffle: The winners and losers from Jacinda Ardern's new lineup



“We know these types of programmes make a difference,” Ardern said.

Māori, Pasifika and women had been disproportionately impacted by job losses to date, she said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is outlining the Government’s work plan and priorities over the coming months at a Business NZ and Beca event in Auckland on Thursday.

“My hope is the expanded flexi-wage scheme will play an important role in helping people from these groups to get quickly back into work.”

In addition to the $311m it would put into the scheme, the Government also proposed ring-fencing $30m to support unemployed New Zealanders to help start a business through a “flexi-wage self-employment programme”.

The Government would also extend the length of its small business loan scheme and make improvements to it before Christmas.

“The scheme was originally intended as a stop-gap,” Ardern said.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks a centrist balance beam this morning, meeting with E tū union delegates before giving a speech to Business New Zealand.

It provided access to finance for vulnerable but viable businesses that needed support to cover costs in the wake of lockdowns and the impact of Covid-19.

“We have to acknowledge though, that the uncertainly that Covid has created will be with us for some time to come.”

A proposal would be put to Cabinet on Monday to extend the scheme for three years and extend the interest-free period from one year to two years.

“Making these changes before Christmas provides small business with certainty, especially when the holiday period can be a quieter time for some businesses who may need to access the scheme,” Ardern said.

1 NEWS Jacinda Ardern has outlined her ministers for the upcoming term, including Winston Peters’ replacement as her deputy.

Ardern said Cabinet would also aim to sign off more infrastructure projects to be fast-tracked through the RMA process over the coming weeks in order to speed up job creation.

”Infrastructure is central to our recovery plan. These projects are job rich and will help to build New Zealand back better from the downturn.”

Ardern said that when border settings changed, she wanted to lead a business delegation to key trading partners, including the United States, China and the United Kingdom and European Union, which New Zealand was in free trade talks with.

”When we are in a position to change our border settings, a trade mission will be on the top of my list.”

An export-led recovery was important, as was sharing with the world New Zealand’s story of how it had successfully managed Covid-19 to date, she said.

This would help attract international investment to New Zealand, she said.

Appearances like Thursday’s one give Ardern an opportunity to get on side with businesses and help lift confidence in the Government's ability to rebuild the economy following the economic shock of Covid-19.

Business confidence is an important economic indicator for any government, particularly Labour-led governments, which are historically perceived as being less friendly towards business than National.

However, despite the woes of Covid-19 and the fact New Zealand is now in recession, business confidence is doing surprisingly well.

The most recent ANZ business confidence survey found in October that business owners were more likely to be upbeat than downcast about how their firm’s fortunes would change.

General business confidence lifted 14 points, with only a net negative 15 per cent of those surveyed expecting worse economic conditions in the year ahead.

A net 4 per cent of businesses were more upbeat about their own prospects over the coming year – a 9 point lift from a net negative 5 per cent last month.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said that did not count as “strong” but was a remarkable turnaround from the net negative 55 per cent figure recorded in April.

Jobs data released on Wednesday showed New Zealand’s unemployment rate hit 5.3 per cent, with the number of people out of work rising by 37,000 in the September quarter to reach 151,000.

It is the largest quarterly rise in unemployment since 1986.

However, the unemployment rate was well below the Treasury’s forecast of 9.8 per cent in the 2020 Budget and below the 6.4 per cent forecast in the Pre-Election Update.

It is also well below unemployment rates in Australia (6.9 per cent), the US (8.8 per cent) and Canada (10 per cent). The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average is 7.4 per cent.

“While the unemployment figures released yesterday were lower than many had predicted, the disproportionate impact of job losses on Maori, Pacific and women is undeniable,” Ardern said on Thursday.

Last month, with a landslide victory in the 2020 general election, Labour won enough votes to govern alone, the first time a single party has been able to do so since MMP was introduced in 1996.

In the election campaign, Labour promised to create thousands of jobs on infrastructure projects, as well as 11,000 new jobs to protect the environment and clean up waterways. It also promised job creation through the building of thousands of state houses.

Under the new Labour Government, minimum sick leave entitlements will be increased from five days to 10 days a year and the minimum wage will increase from $18.90 to $20 an hour in 2021, both costs businesses will have to wear.

Ardern said Cabinet would consider draft sick pay legislation before Christmas, with a plan to introduce it in the House before the end of the year.

It would then move to a select committee process so it could achieve consensus around the issue, she said.

The cost of Labour’s planned new Matariki public holiday will also fall on businesses when it is introduced in 2022.