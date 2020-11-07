Jetstar axes trans-Tasman sales, Air NZ sets sights on full bubble opening early 2021

Kiwis who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days can now travel to Australia without needing to go into quarantine.

Jetstar appears to have scrapped trans-Tasman flights less than a month after starting them for a one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia.

Its parent company Qantas has also scaled back its trans-Tasman schedule to just two flights per week, citing low demand due to border restrictions and the need for travellers returning to New Zealand to quarantine.

On October 16 a one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following news a bubble was opening Qantas introduced six Sydney-Auckland flights per week and four Sydney-Christchurch flights and Jetstar launched three Sydney-Auckland flights per week.

However, just as the bubble was set to open Qantas cancelled the Christchurch service, and reduced its Sydney to Auckland flights to four per week.

It’s now operating two Auckland-Sydney flights a week on Mondays and Fridays.

iStock Low cost carrier Jetstar has stopped selling Auckland-Sydney airfares.

Jetstar, on the other hand, appears to have stopped flying the trans-Tasman altogether, with its website showing no Auckland-Sydney tickets for sale until February 1 and Auckland Airoprt’s website showing no international arrivals or departures for Jetstar.

Jetstar did not answer questions from Stuff on Friday.

An update posted to Jetstar’s travel alerts on Friday night said it was operating three flights per week between Auckland and Sydney but goes on to say there had been flight cancellations between New Zealand and Australia for flights scheduled to operate between October 16 and November 30.

Meanwhile, an Air New Zealand regional manager said the national carrier was working to the assumption that a two-way trans-Tasman bubble would be open early next year.

Speaking at a virtual Australian travel conference called Travel DAZE 2020 on Thursday Air New Zealand’s Australia regional general manager Kathryn Robertson said it was working to many scenarios of when a bubble may open but the first quarter of next year was most likely.

“We’re probably realistically looking at Q1 next year,” Robertson said.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand has continued flying limited services to Australia and the Pacific Islands throughout the pandemic.

But she conceded the airline had no inside knowledge of when an official announcement would be made by either government.

“We know the governments are talking so that’s good. The one-way bubble has been a step in the right direction.”

The airline would be ready to respond as soon as news of a bubble was announced, she said.

“We’re ready to flick the switch once we know.

“We’ve got as far as we can in terms of planning activity with the exception of putting dates around it.”

Just recently it was announced the Australian state of Victoria will reopen its borders with New South Wales on November 23, following months of lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

“We were always of the view that Australia needed to open its domestic borders first and then once that was happening then I think New Zealand will be next on the list.”

Air New Zealand’s goal was to get flights to Australia and Pacific Islands operating again followed, with longer haul destinations later, she said.

“We appreciate long-haul destinations will take longer.

“It may be even when there's a vaccine readily available."

Air New Zealand has continued flying to Australia and the Pacific Islands during the pandemic but it has been a skeleton network with low frequency.

Tourism New Zealand director of commercial René de Monchy said it was also planning for two-way trans-Tasman travel in the first quarter of 2021 and it was prepared to begin marketing as soon as it was announced.

“There may not be a lot of notice,” de Monchy said.

Pre-pandemic New Zealand’s travel sector was half international visitors, a large portion of those being from Australia.

“We are very keen, obviously, on the bubble.”

He said it was good to see one way travel was happening.

“I don’t think it’s an enormous amount of traffic travelling one way but it’s good to see the door start to open a little bit.”