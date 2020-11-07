No vacancy: Air New Zealand extends booking freeze as MIQ reaches capacity

Air NZ is sending its 777-200ER fleet to US deserts for long-term storage.

Air New Zealand has extended a freeze on inbound international bookings until December 14 due to the country’s quarantine facilities being near capacity.

Last week Air New Zealand was instructed by the Government to put a hold on new bookings on international services until November 2 to help ensure there was space available in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) accommodation for inbound passengers for the required 14-day period.

On Friday an Air New Zealand spokeswoman told Stuff it had extended the booking halt until December 14 due to space in MIQ being “extremely limited” leading up to the New Zealand summer holiday period.

On November 3 it became compulsory for anyone planning to come to New Zealand to have a confirmed booking at a facility using a new voucher system, dubbed the Managed Isolation Allocation System (MIAS).

READ MORE:

* Covid 19: No room at quarantine inn for New Zealanders coming home for Christmas

* Air New Zealand ordered to freeze international bookings as Kiwis flock home for Christmas

* Thousands of managed isolation vacancies every week since July, as anxious families wait to reunite



The airline spokeswoman said returning passengers needed to present their MIAS voucher at check-in and if they did not have one, they would be turned away.

A managed isolation and quarantine spokeswoman said 22,542 MIAS vouchers had been issued so far, with about 11 per cent of those being issued since they became compulsory.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff For the second time during this pandemic Air New Zealand is being forced to halt inbound international bookings because the country’s managed isolation and quarantine facilities are at capacity.

It’s not the first time the Government has instructed airlines to put a halt on bookings.

In July airlines put a freeze on new bookings for several weeks following a request from the Government, so its MIQ facilities were not overwhelmed by returning New Zealanders seeking refuge from the worsening global pandemic.

Air New Zealand is 52 per cent government-owned and in August reported a loss of $454 million for the year to June 30, its first since 2002.

As at the end of September it had drawn down $110m of a $900m Covid-19 support loan the Government agreed to lend it in March.

The airline’s average monthly cash burn is expected to be $65m to $85 and total available liquidity as at September 25 was about $1 billion, comprising $215m of cash on hand and $790m remaining on the Crown standby loan facility.

Since New Zealand’s borders closed in March Air New Zealand has been operating largely as a domestic airline.

Aviation consultant Irene King said about a third of Air New Zealand's business was international and the Government's border settings were destroying the business.

"I don't think Air New Zealand is going to recover from this. I’m very, very pessimistic," King said.

She feared Air New Zealand would end up in the hands of a foreign owner, potentially becoming a domestic airline that was an appendage of another global airline business.

“A fundamentally good business is being destroyed by inappropriate government policy settings."

Border restrictions were creating volatility not just for Air New Zealand, but its customers as well, she said. They were also doing reputation brand damage to New Zealand, she said.

“You’re just doing ongoing, compounding reputational damage to New Zealand and Air New Zealand. It’s just insane.

“You simply cannot leave an economy in quarantine.”

New Zealand’s Covid-19 strategy was reliant on the arrival of a vaccine, she said.

“You cannot run an open economy with simply one strategy revolving around a vaccine.”

New Zealand has 32 managed isolation and quarantine facilities spread across Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Wellington and Christchurch with occupancy for 6164 people.

In 14-days it is projected to be at 92 per cent capacity, according to Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment figures.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says quarantine capacity constraints are about more than just bed numbers.

On Thursday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on a per capita basis New Zealand's quarantine capacity was larger than Australia’s, with up to 6000 people in facilities at any given time.

There were 4000 people working in New Zealand's MIQ facilities including up to 1000 health staff as well as military and police monitoring security, she said.

“Few other countries are even attempting to stop Covid at the border in this way and in the main it is working,” Ardern said.

There had been about 65,000 people go through MIQ, about 10 per cent of those were workers coming into the country for economic reasons, she said.

Capacity constraints were not so much related to facilities available, rather access to qualified workers to ensure operations ran well, she said.

"It's not just about bricks and mortar, it's about people."

MIQ facilities required a stable, decent paid workforce, so they weren't having to work multiple jobs, she said.

“There is only so much capacity in some of those enforcement and health areas that we have in New Zealand.”