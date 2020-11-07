Victoria opens its doors to New Zealand after recording a week of no Covid-19 communtiy transmission

Kiwis who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days can now travel to Australia without needing to go into quarantine.

The Australian state of Victoria is opening its doors to New Zealanders after reporting its seventh consecutive day of zero locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Friday.

On October 16 a one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened, allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to some Australian states for the first time since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

But Victoria was not part of the arrangement as it still had work to do in containing a Covid-19 outbreak, which caused the majority of Australia's 907 Covid-19-related deaths to date.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday said travellers from New Zealand would be allowed to fly direct to Melbourne from Monday and would not need to quarantine on arrival.

Air New Zealand stopped taking bookings to Melbourne for more than a month during the outbreak.

It is currently operating seven return Auckland-Melbourne flights a week.

Any New Zealanders who visited Australia since the bubble was launched will have to pay for their quarantine stay upon returning to New Zealand.

Following news a bubble was opening between the neighbouring countries Qantas introduced six Sydney-Auckland flights per week and four Sydney-Christchurch flights and Jetstar launched three Sydney-Auckland flights per week.

However, Qantas is now operating just two Auckland-Sydney flights a week and Jetstar appears to have stopped trans-Tasman flying altogether.

Earlier in the week it was announced Victoria would reopen its borders with New South Wales on November 23, following months of lockdown in its capital city of Melbourne.

The relaxation of regional border rules prompted Qantas and Virgin Australia to announce they would boost the number of their flights later this month on the Sydney-Melbourne route, one of the busiest in the world before the pandemic.

Additional reporting by Reuters