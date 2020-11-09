Covid-19: Returning New Zealanders bring 'once in a generation opportunity': Kea

Many Kiwis at the height of their game want to come home, a Kea survey shows.

Covid-19 is driving home a wave of talented New Zealanders, many of them at the height of their careers and considered lost to the country, according to a survey of 15,000 expats by Kea.

Distinguished Professor Sir Peter Gluckman said the calibre of returnees was unusual, and the Covid-19 pandemic was a key driver.

“Clearly New Zealand’s response in contrast to global impacts has triggered many offshore Kiwis of vast experience and talent to think about returning to contribute to New Zealand.

“This includes a significant number in an age range and talent pool at the height of their game, that previously had been assumed to be unlikely to return,” said Gluckman, who was involved with the ‘Welcome Home Survey’ analysis.

READ MORE:

* No vacancy: Air New Zealand extends booking freeze as MIQ reaches capacity

* Covid-19: NZ needs a ‘traffic light’ system to stop coronavirus creeping in at the border

* Greater use of technology key to improving the productivity of small businesses



Supplied Many talented New Zealanders living overseas are looking at returning home, the Kea survey shows.

The survey showed that the pandemic was a once in a generation opportunity for New Zealand, with many of the over one million Kiwis living overseas looked at coming home, said Kea chief executive Toni Truslove.

“Kiwis are coming home as they always have, but the new trend identified sees a high volume of Kiwis returning at the height of their careers, with many of the skills that New Zealand as a nation is in genuinely in need of.”

Teachers and healthcare workers were among those New Zealanders looking to return, two areas that would give the country a potential edge, she said in a statement.

The top industry for people wanting to return was technology.

“And with a large majority planning to stay permanently, bringing family, pets and investment as well as a desire to give back to their communities, this group has the potential to be incredibly transformative for New Zealand, now and in the future,” Truslove said.

Three quarters of those who planned to return intended to do so permanently.

Most people had been away for at least five years, were aged between 35 and 54, and were in senior positions or were business owners.

About a third planned to return to Auckland, but the rest were considering other parts of the country, she said.

A fifth of respondents planned to invest in a business, and 11 per cent expected to start their own business.

Katie Scotcher/RNZ Professor Paul Spoonley says employers and others need to embrace these new arrivals.

About two-thirds identified with progressive rather than traditional values.

The country had to make the most of this brain gain, said Xero chief product officer Anna Curzon.

“Their experience overseas means they can bring new perspectives to the problems we need to solve,” Curzon said.

“They will help reinvigorate the employment market both as potential employees and employers, and ultimately, give us the ability to continue to innovate and produce world-class products and services.”

For some of the respondents, the country would be quite different to the one they left, and New Zealand needed to support returnees, said Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, who was also involved in the survey analysis.

“New Zealand has more of its skilled population overseas than any other OECD country. But they are coming home, bringing with them skills and experience that make them an extremely important addition to our economy and society.

“It is critical that if this is to happen, then employers and others need to embrace these new arrivals and use their skills and experience – and their willingness to give.”

Truslove said the number of people thinking about coming home was surprising.

“We thought that there would be some interest in coming home as a result of what’s happening in the world at the moment, but we were quite surprised by that number, and also over the timeframe, because it was 50 per cent of Kiwis over a four-year timeframe.

“And so what that says to me is that it’s not something that's going to be occurring over the next few months and then it’ll die off, it’s going to be a long-term trend of Kiwis wanting to come home, and that surprised me as well.”

Even if the pandemic is brought under control in the near future, “once something like Covid-19 happens in your world, it really shakes your sense of security.

“Even if world events do start to come right a little bit, what came through overwhelmingly in the survey is that people want to be close to family, and there is just no other country in the world that can offer them that.”

Seven per cent of those surveyed have already returned, with the remainder fairly evenly split between those planning to come back in the next two years, and those returning in more than two years.

Most people were in the United Kingdom, followed by Australia, the United States, Canada and China. Friends and family, and lifestyle, were the two main reasons given for coming back to New Zealand.

Twenty per cent already owned an investment property in New Zealand. Of those who have already returned or plan to come back in the next two years, 62 per cent planned to buy a residential property.

Problems finding housing had not come through in the survey results, Truslove said.