Amaltal found guilty of illegal fishing in Kaikōura marine reserve

A trawler strayed about 900m into the reserve during a bottom trawl on March 17.

A Nelson-based fishing company has been found guilty of illegal fishing in a marine reserve off the coast of Kaikōura.

The finding comes months after skipper Darryle Saunders was found guilty of the same offence.

In a reserved decision this month Judge Jo Rielly ruled in favour of the Ministry for Primary Industries in their case against Amaltal Fishing Ltd (which is fully-owned by fishing company Talleys).

While Amaltal’s lawyers had argued it was not fair to attribute Saunders’ actions to them, Rielly said it would be unfortunate if legal consequences “could be evaded based on advanced company structures”.

Jessica Desmond, Greenpeace oceans campaigner said the ruling indicated an end to letting Talley’s get away by using their employees as scapegoats.

“What we have seen with Talley’s historically is a pattern of bad behaviour: repeated charges of their vessels illegally trawling in protected areas, followed by attempts to evade responsibility by blaming the skippers,” she said.

“We’re pleased that this time, Talley’s haven’t got away with it. We hope this indicates a change from MPI’s previous position, where they’ve stated they do not prosecute illegal activity by big fishing companies, as it will not change their behaviour.”

The offending happened in March 2019, when the Amaltal Mariner strayed into the Hikurangi Marine Reserve while trawling for orange roughy.

Initially the Mariner had been fishing to the east and south of the reserve, but strayed about 900m into the reserve during a bottom trawl on March 17.

About 104kg of fish was reported being caught with the vessel inside the marine reserve for part of the trawl. The fish was then sold for $489.58 (along with the rest of the catch for the trip).

Throughout the course of the trawl, the boat's skipper Darryle Saunders said had no idea he was inside a restricted zone.

Saunders was issued a catch plan for the trip which included directions to avoid all closed or restricted fishing areas – and stressed the captain’s responsibility to make sure those zones were accurate on the ship’s plotting devices.

However, while the reserve had been marked on a paper chart on board the vessel, it had not been marked on either of the vessel’s electronic devices.

The breach was detected by MPI through its geospatial monitoring system, which is activated if a vessel enters a restricted or prohibited fishing area.

At an earlier hearing, Saunders​ pleaded guilty to the same charge and was convicted and fined $15,525.

Charges against Amaltal were heard in a judge-alone trial held at the Nelson District Court in August.

MPI prosecutor Julie Wotton said while Saunders, as an employee of Talleys, had been convicted of the charges, it did not exclude the possibility another party could be liable.

Wotton said as the permit holder and registered operator of the vessel, under the Fisheries Act Amaltal was responsible for the breach under the principles of strict liability.

She said there was also no reasonable excuse for not knowing where the marine reserve was, or failing to put it on their electronic plotting system.

She said it was “inexplicable” that nothing had been done, especially when the marine reserve had been in existence for more than four years at the time of the breach.

In her decision, Judge Rielly said that while Saunders was master of the Amaltal Mariner and trawling the Hikurangi Reserve, he had been acting “within the scope of his agency” for Amaltal Fishing.

Rielly said her interpretation of the parliamentary intent was that the actions of the skipper of a vessel could and should be attributed to the vessel's operator, which applied regardless of the employment arrangement.

“In the context of increasingly complicated limited liability company structures, it is important that the integrity of the Marine Reserves Act is maintained.

“It would be an unfortunate outcome at law if the consequences intended by Parliament could be evaded based on advanced company structures.”

Defence lawyer Honor Lanham said as the offence was a breach of the Marine Reserves Act rather than the Fisheries Act, it was “entirely irrelevant” that Amaltal had the permit – as nobody was permitted to fish in a marine reserve anyway.

Lanham said in that instance what mattered was who did the physical act of catching the fish – which was Saunders.

She said it was unfair to attribute Saunders’ actions to Amaltal, when Saunders had no direct contractual relationship with Amaltal, or responsibility for any of its operation.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Greenpeace said bottom trawling was “an incredibly destructive way of fishing that undermines the whole ocean system. When the bottom trawling nets are dragged across seamounts, enormous damage is done to slow-growing corals and everything else living there. Seamounts studied have shown no signs of recovery, even decades later.

Following the breach, Talleys arranged for their vessels’ plotters to include the reserve, and geofencing systems were also installed.