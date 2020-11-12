Air NZ appoints new chief financial officer following resignation of airline veteran Jeff McDowall

Air New Zealand’s executive team looks completely different to what it did pre-Covid-19..

Air New Zealand has named former staff member Richard Thomson as its replacement for outgoing chief financial officer Jeff McDowall.

Thomson, who has been chief financial officer of listed retirement village operator Metlifecare for the past three years, is expected to take up his new role with Air New Zealand in early 2021.

Thomson will be part of a new look executive team which, like the rest of the company, is a third smaller than what it was pre-Covid-19, reducing in size from nine to six.

In May, as part of Covid-19 cost-cutting measures, chief executive Greg Foran let go long-serving executives Nick Judd, Mike Tod and John Whittaker.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand chief financial officer to quit after capital raising

* 'First class comms': Praise for departing Air NZ executive Cam Wallace

* Coronavirus: 'We weren’t ready to handle this', Air New Zealand CEO says



In September chief commercial and customer officer Cam Wallace resigned followed by McDowall’s resignation in October.

Supplied Air New Zealand chief financial officer Jeff McDowall will leave the airline in 2021.

McDowall has been at Air New Zealand for more than 20 years, with roles including acting chief executive.

He will leave the airline after the completion of a planned capital raise in 2021.

Thomson spent 12 years at Air New Zealand in the past. His last role before leaving the airline in 2017 was group general manager commercial.

Unkown Richard Thomson is Air New Zealand's general manager of networks.

He also has a private pilot licence.

Foran said Thomson’s understanding of the domestic and international aviation markets would be critical as the airline seized opportunities when borders reopened.

“Richard is an exceptionally well respected executive, with a proven track record as a listed company CFO and is regarded as an outstanding leader with in-depth airline knowledge and experience.” Foran said.