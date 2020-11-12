Prime Minister's drive to win over businesses continues with visit to Auckland technology hub

Jacinda Ardern talks to media after touring an Auckland business village, answering questions about the housing market and the Covid response.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is visiting small businesses at a technology hub on Auckland's North Shore.

Ardern walked around co-working space B:HIVE at Takapuna’s business hub Smales Farm, and is following that with a media stand up.

She discussed with businesses matters around the Covid-19 wage subsidy and changes to the Government’s small business loan scheme, which was recently extended.

One of the businesses she met with was Aider, a small technology business that developed an artificial intelligence digital assistant.

Yesterday Ardern was in Taranaki where she and Energy Minister Megan Woods announced a $70 million fund to help businesses access financial support to switch from boilers run on coal and gas, to cleaner electricity and biomass options.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff In Taranaki yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government was establishing a $70m fund to help businesses switch from fossil fuels to clean energy.

This time last week Ardern spoke at a business event in Auckland where she extended the length of its small business loan scheme and pledged $311m to help employers hire people who were at risk of long-term unemployment and receiving a benefit.