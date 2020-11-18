Countdown commits to 20% Māori and Pasifika senior managers by 2025

Countdown has made a commitment that one-in-five of its senior managers will be Māori and Pasifika by 2025, but acknowledges it “will require a massive culture shift” to be successful.

The supermarket company, which employs 21,000 full and part-time staff at its 183 stores and four distribution centres nationwide, says it wants to reflect the community.

The push for greater diversity is part of Countdown’s 2025 sustainability plan, Kia pai ake te apōpō – A Better Tomorrow.

The 40 point plan also includes sending zero food waste to landfill from its 183 supermarkets, and reducing its emissions by 63 per cent from a 2015 baseline.

But Dr Jason Mika, senior lecturer in management at Massey University, said while increasing Māori and Pasifika representation in senior positions sounded like a good goal, Countdown would face some challenges to achieving it.

Countdown spokeswoman Kiri Hannifin, said she encouraged people to be sceptical when companies made claims about sustainability, but the proof would be in the tangible changes the business was making.

Supplied Kiri Hannifin says: "I only have to walk into our leadership team meetings to know we've got a lot of work ahead of us to meet the 20 per cent Māori and Pasifika representation commitment.”

“This plan isn’t about doing the easy things that make people feel good about our brand in the short-term,” Hannifan said.

“It’s about tackling the big, gnarly issues, and making changes that will have long-lasting positive impacts on our team, our communities and the environment.”

Increasing diversity in the leadership team was the right thing to do but it would also introduce new ways of thinking into the business, she said.

Countdown didn’t know how many of the 700 senior managers staff were Māori and Pasifika, she said.

"I only have to walk into our leadership team meetings to know we've got a lot of work ahead of us to meet the 20 per cent Māori and Pasifika representation commitment,” Hannifan said.

“In fact, it will be one of the harder [goals] to meet. Currently, the vast majority of leadership roles across our business are held by Pākehā so achieving this diverse representation will require a massive culture shift. Will we be able to do it? I'm not sure. But will we try bloody hard, absolutely.

The company hasn’t collected ethnicity data from staff in the past.

“We are going out to our team this month for the first ever time to start collecting this information. This will enable us to establish our baseline,” Hannifan said.

From there, Countdown will determine what needs to change, where there are issues and will start tracking progress.

The supermarket chain would support current staff development as well as implement structural changes to make the business more appealing to prospective Māori and Pacific candidates,” she said.

”The more diverse our leaders are, the more diverse our leadership will be, not just in terms of how we sell groceries, but in terms of how we manage our environment, how we manage our people and how we act in the community.”

“We are the biggest private sector employer, if we’re not prepared to go out and do this, then that’s not OK,” Hannifin said.

Supplied Dr Jason Mika, senior lecturer at Massey University’s management school, says businesses have to find mana enhancing ways to improve representation.

Mika, who is co-director of Massey University’s Māori business research centre Te Au Rangahau, said there were a number of challenges to fundamentally changing representation in private businesses.

”The challenge is, of course, how do you do that in a way that ensures it is really a mana enhancing process, where you are really trying to develop people in the best way possible rather than just, we’ve got a target, lets work out how to get there,” Mika said.

Countdown would also need to find a way to clearly communicate to its staff and customers its rationale behind the commitment and why it was important for the company, Mika said.

To address issues with representation, companies needed to consider how they could attract and retain people who had the aspiration and support to achieve leadership positions, he said.

“Do [the prospective managers] see themselves as belonging to these organisations and are the organisations receptive to a different way of thinking and doing things that Māori and Pacific people bring in terms of their culture, identity, values, to the way they might manage those organisations,” he said.

“Its fantastic that they have a goal like this but now they have to find a way to achieve it,” Mika said.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in marketing Dr Bodo Lang said large corporates had the desire to be seen as doing the right thing.

Supplied University of Auckland senior lecturer in marketing Dr Bodo Lang says New Zealand shoppers have deeply ingrained habits that are difficult to change.

“Generally speaking, this is a good thing as long as it goes deep enough into the structure of organisation. Because, if its just window dressing and the actual underlying principles of the business haven’t changed, then that’s problematic,” Lang said.

But it looked like Countdown was attempting to tackle systemic change with its 2025 goals, he said.

“These are not things that you can do in a two-year marketing plan. These are long-term goals.”

Despite the best intentions, there was a disconnect between what shoppers say they value, like sustainability, and what they do, Lang said.

“The other challenge is that shoppers are extremely habitualised. Deeply entrenched behaviour is really hard to change,” he said.