Trade Me allows buyers to 'Make an offer' with new feature to speed up sale

People wanting to sell items faster on Trade Me without using a Buy Now price can use a new feature allowing potential buyers to make an offer.

‘Make an offer’ lets buyers submit an offer before the reserve price is met, and if the seller accepts the offer within 24 hours, the deal is done, said Trade Me head of Marketplace Lisa Stewart.

The option was available to non-professional members in the Trade Me app, and would be made more widely available.

Sellers did not always want to put a Buy Now price on their auctions in case they missed out on a better price, she said.

READ MORE:

* Trade Me says people have $1500 worth of unwanted items gathering dust

* Buyers flock to property market, new Trade Me data shows

* Listings for rare variegated monstera houseplants pulled after $99m bids on Trade Me



SUPPLIED Trade Me has launched the 'Make an offer' feature, but says auctions are still popular.

“We’re always on the hunt to make Trade Me an easier place to buy and sell, and ‘Make an offer’ is the latest in a range of stuff that we’ve done, and it’s designed to help people sell faster.

“It enables that little bit of negotiation, so rather than just saying yep, I’ll accept that price, you can actually attempt to push the seller down a little bit.

“We are working on a follow-up which we hope to get out in the not too distant future which allows the seller to make a counter-offer,” she said.

There were already informal attempts to make offers through the question and answer section on auctions, and this was just an easier way to make that happen.

Sellers choose the option ‘Allow buyers to make an offer’ when they list an item on Trade Me. If they are getting offers that are too low, or they don’t want to allow offers any more, they can turn the option off.

Other sites around the world, such as eBay, had a similar feature and it had worked well for them, she said.

A number of Trade Me members had tested the option, and the time it took to sell fell 17 per cent.

Auctions were still popular, however.

“We know that people still really love auctions, not just because they’re helpful in getting a good price for items but also because they’re fun.

“But we know increasingly people are looking for other options as well, so that’s part of the reason why we did this.”

Trade Me would evaluate the new feature and refine it as needed.

Stewart said the ‘Make an offer’ feature would not have made it any easier for the seller of rare houseplants pulled from Trade Me, after users fought back against the potential scam, to sell the plants.

Two listings for “white variegated monstera deliciosa borsigiana” with a $100 reserve price were pulled on Sunday after members of a Facebook plant group identified several red flags. Bidding skyrocketed to more than $99 million, to put the auctions out of reach of any serious bidders.

“We take the safety of the site really, really seriously, and we’ve got a trust and safety team who work day and night to make sure the site is really safe and nothing dodgy’s going on,” she said.

“Plus we’ve got tools working in the background to flag any dodgy behaviour, so you’d be silly to try and do anything underhanded on the site. We’d pick it up, and we do pick up stuff and sort it out quite a lot.”