Covid-19: Airlines knock on NZ's door for pilot training but students can't come in

New Zealand’s pilot training industry has stalled and will not recover without international students prepared to pay more than $100,000 to train, says industry group Aviation NZ.

Hamilton-based aviation industry training school L3 Airline Academy is expected to close early next year with the loss of about 170 jobs. Covid-19 border restrictions are keeping out the international students who make up 70 per cent of its business.

On the L3Harris website, applications were still being taken for the $140,853 New Zealand diploma in aviation flight instructor programme, with a deadline of December 31.

Staff were told earlier this month that Covid-19 travel restrictions sped up the decision to consolidate air training at sites overseas but were not the over-riding factor.

The company was consulting with staff, with a decision expected in early December. L3 Airline Academy has been contacted for comment.

An allocation of 440 visas – the same number approved for Russian fishermen – for the next six months would save the industry, said Aviation NZ chief executive John Nicholson.

In September, 394 international students had signed up to train in New Zealand. A number of them had visas but none were able to enter the country.

Nicholson had talked to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment; the Ministry of Education; and the Ministry of Transport about getting student visas for pilot trainees.

“It is really hard to engage with them on this, other than a simple no.”

There had been a rise in interest in training in New Zealand given the country’s success in dealing with Covid-19 and the quality of training, he said.

“New Zealand has a unique and strategic advantage right now: airlines knocking on our door and our having the ability to train so many future airline leaders, has not existed before this year,” he said.

“Urgent action is needed by the Government to try to retain L3 Airline Academy, to allow international cadets into the country, and to ensure the continuation of the pilot training industry.”

The industry was expected to generate about $51 million in foreign exchange earnings and to generate at least $226 million in economic activity.

There had been strong interest from New Zealand students for training in 2021 but that would not make up for the lost international students who usually made up 70 per cent of the total, he said.

Christchurch-based International Aviation Academy of New Zealand had 71 students waiting to enter the country, said managing director Jeremy Ford.

“Seventy per cent of our business is in the international market and that is slowly declining each day, essentially.

“If there were 440 visas that were approved –I am fully supportive of that, that literally would save the industry and a lot of businesses.”

The academy was facing a significant restructuring, Ford said.

“We are good through probably to July, August next year. That is when we will have to make some pretty hard decisions as a business.”

It employed 70 people and ran commercial pilot training which took from 18 months to two years. The average course cost about $116,000.

“We train pilots for Vietnam Airlines, they are another customer who are waiting for our borders to open, so they can continue to send their cadets,” said Ford.

“There is a significant number of students who stay here for a long period of time, all of our students are high value customers, and the economic impact in the region and especially in the western side of Christchurch is large.”

Paying for two weeks of quarantine was unlikely to be a problem for them, he said, and the academy wanted to make sure New Zealanders were protected.

“I am sure, given the investment our customers are making into their career, to pay for quarantine is not going to be an issue for two weeks.”

Students came mainly from the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Japan.

The New Zealand flight training industry was held in high regard internationally, with L3Harris, formerly CTC, raising the bar, he said.

Despite the huge impact of coronavirus on aviation, training schools had to be able to take up the opportunity when the industry turned around.

Boeing has forecast it will need 248,000 new pilots in the Asia-Pacific region over the next 20 years, which it had revised down from 260,000 before Covid-19.

“If we were to take 1 per cent of that and train them over the next 20 years ... that is our business at full capacity,” said Ford.

“We are trying to weather this time when there is not the demand in the international travel sector but when it returns there is definitely going to be demand there.

“There are still people wanting to learn to fly and there are still airlines wanting to send their cadets here to train.”