Air NZ hints at new business class 'deluxe' seats offering more space and privacy for premium customers

Air NZ is sending its 777-200ER fleet to US deserts for long-term storage.

Air New Zealand is considering adding a new “business premier deluxe” section to its long haul jets for passengers wanting more privacy and space than the usual business class experience.

The new cabin class is part of a number of changes the beleaguered airline is mulling over as it seeks to attract and retain high value and loyal customers in a post-Covid-19 world.

Despite being hit hard by the Covid-19 crisis Air New Zealand has been forging ahead with a new business class cabin, which was underway prior to the pandemic.

In a recent survey sent to some of its most frequent flyers Air New Zealand said there was an option to enhance the experience of its business premier cabin with a front row seat that would be different to the rest in business premier.

It would be more private than other seats on the plane, provide more legroom, allow for an enhanced shared dining experience and provide a premium blanket.

Possible names the airline is toying with include business premier retreat, business premier plus, business premier deluxe, business premier alcove and the violet suite.

Supplied Air New Zealand’s 787-9s will be fitted out with new business class cabins.

It is understood a screen would be used to create more privacy for the new seats, which would be installed in the airline’s Boeing 787-9 fleet and potentially Boeing 777s should they be brought out of desert storage.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said for some time a range of concepts and ideas around its future cabin had been tested and discussed at its secret testing site, dubbed Hangar 22, in Auckland.

Supplied Leanne Geraghty was appointed Air New Zealand’s chief customer and sales officer in early October.

“We know it’s going to be competitive when we emerge from Covid-19, so we’re getting on with shaping our business for the future,” Geraghty said.

“We are always looking to improve the customer experience and in a recent survey we asked a few questions about our business premier cabin, including questions on what an enhanced offering might look like.”

The airline first introduced its business premier cabin as a replacement to first class in 2005.

The cabin featured lie-flat beds and coincided with the introduction of its premium economy product. The leather business class seats, licensed from Virgin Atlantic, were arranged in a herringbone format, providing each passenger an individual pod with direct aisle access.

At the time the airline spent $20 million fitting out each of its eight (now retired) Boeing 747-400 with new cabins.

SUPPLIED There has been little change to Air New Zealand’s business premier product since it was introduced in 2005.

Another survey was sent to members of Air New Zealand’s Airpoints loyalty scheme.

Air New Zealand general manager of loyalty Kate O’Brien said the survey asked the airline’s top members, those with elite status, about the possibility of a new top tier.

It also asked for their thoughts on life membership, preferred travel times during the week and weekend, how customers viewed benefits such as valet parking, upgrades and lounge access, how Airpoints were being used and the overall views of the programme.

Geraghty said its new business strategy Kia Mau outlined loyalty as a key focus for the future.

“Part of this is looking at the Airpoints programme and ensuring it is in line with what our customers value,” Geraghty said.

“We’re looking forward to reviewing the results and getting underway with some improvements to the programme that will have great outcomes for our members.”

Supplied MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh says a new business class product will help the airline grow revenue.

Frequent flyer and MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh said a refresh for Air New Zealand’s business class cabin was overdue.

“People have moved on since 2005,” Walsh said,

Walsh, who has gold status, said the business premier plus row would appeal to travellers who wanted extra privacy and desired the best seat on the plane, he said.

“It’s very aspirational what they’re offering.”

Air New Zealand made its biggest margins on business class fares and the new proposal was a way to extract more money out of high value customers, he said.

He said the prospect of life memberships was also a good idea and something other airlines had been offering for a while.

He assumed life membership would be achieved by accumulating a certain amount of status points through frequent flying.

A life membership would likely include lounge and baggage privileges and priority boarding and check in, he said.

Executive Traveller reported Air New Zealand was also considering a separate lounge for elite and “elite plus” members.

Walsh said that would be attractive for frequent flyers so long as the new lounges were made large enough.

Pre-coronavirus Air New Zealand’s Koru lounges were often the subject of criticism for being too full, with some customers being turned away during periods of peak demand.

Air New Zealand already has separate lounges for members of the airline’s invite-only Elite Priority One (EP1) club.

Details of where the EP1 lounges are located and the VIP treatment they offer are a closely guarded secret.