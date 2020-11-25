'Your website is a train wreck' customers tell Kmart, as it launches Black Friday online deals

Kmart has faced a backlash from customers over out-of-stock items on its website – but says it is working hard to improve its online shopping offering.

Last week, the company announced on social media that it would be holding an online only “bright Friday” sale for Black Friday.

But the announcement was met with complaints. One commenter called on the company to overhaul its online presence.

“Can you guys please sort your website out. It's so frustrating to put stuff in the cart only to be told its sold out online.”

Another: ”Get ready to place your order only to receive a refund notification days later, it’s like this on any given day so why would a ‘bright Friday’ special be any different?”

Kmart's Black Friday promotion has been meet with social media criticism.

One commentator said she had tried to put in an order on Monday. Of the 24 items advertised on the webpage, only two were in stock, she said.

”Your website can’t even handle the everyday purchases. Good luck to all those trying to purchase, can guarantee that you’ll all be refunded in the coming weeks due to supply issues,” another said.

Callum Smith, Kmart’s general manager of general merchandise, said the company had been working hard to improve website performance and functionality, so that it could manage increased traffic on its website and provide customers with a better experience.

“We’ve increased online capacities and have a digital queueing system ready to implement should capacities gets too high. This will ensure our site is running to its full potential,” Smith said.

“We understand how frustrating it can be when you visit us online and can't find the products you love, and we are so sorry to disappoint.”

Kmart’s product pages currently display stock availability based on island location (North or South) and then filter to a local store-level at checkout, which is why product availability might change, he said.

“We understand that may be frustrating for some customers, and we are looking to resolve this user experience next year.”

Chris Wilkinson said larger retailers have traditionally ignored their online presence but Covid-19 has put pressure on.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said that the larger retailers had traditionally used online platforms as a window into what was available in store.

“Fulfilment of these kinds of orders is actually quite expensive. Overseas, there is a lot of automation but here we haven't got that automation yet,” he said.

“In many ways, these big retailers don’t want you ordering online low-value type goods where it’s actually quite expensive to fulfil.”

But consumer expectations were changing the equation for big box retailers, he said.

“Many of those ordering online on Kmart are not within reach of a Kmart store and for those customers, in rural or provincial areas, it is actually a quite big deal.”

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer NZ, says retailers need to be upfront about what they have available.

Jessica Wilson, Consumer NZ head of research, said retailers needed to be clear with shoppers about what was available before the customer placed their order.

”If you know there is going to be a significant delay then you may choose not to make that purchase or order elsewhere.”

Consumer NZ had received a number of complaints from shoppers about this issue, Wilson said.

“Retailers need to be upfront with customers about what they have in stock,” she said.

“Particular if retailers are advertising a sale to entice customers, and those items are not in stock or there is going to be a significant delay, then that needs to be very clear in the advertising.”