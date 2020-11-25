Air NZ CEO says flexibility will be needed around Covid-19 vaccine processes for air travel

When Greg Foran started at Air New Zealand as chief executive, Covid-19 was quickly becoming the most significant crisis the aviation industry has ever faced.

The boss of Air New Zealand says the development of a vaccine and other mechanisms to control Covid-19 increasingly seem like the only solution to opening up borders for international travel.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran told the International Air Transport Association (Iata) that when a vaccine did become available it would be advantageous if everyone followed the same protocols in relation to traveller processes.

”However, it is likely that for some time we will need to be flexible,” Foran said.

On Tuesday news broke that Oxford University researchers had developed an effective Covid-19 vaccine, the third vaccine announcement in less than two weeks, providing fresh hope that the coronavirus pandemic may soon be brought under control.

Air New Zealand shares rallied more than 5 per cent to trade at $1.84 a share on the back of the Oxford University vaccine news.

Foran’s views around vaccine protocols appear more tempered those of Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce, who told A Current Affair this week that passengers would be required to be vaccinated in order to fly.

"We will ask people to have a vaccination before they can get on the aircraft... for international visitors coming out and people leaving the country we think that's a necessity," Joyce said.

Foran told Iata that Air New Zealand’s domestic network was operating at 75 per cent capacity making it one of the strongest domestic networks in the world.

“New Zealand initially got on top of Covid-19 much more quickly than other countries, but we need the world’s economy to be moving as well – no country operates in a silo.”

He said it was hard to determine forward-looking demand with any degree of certainty.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran told Iata he is optimistic about aviation’s long term future.

“The development of a vaccine or other mechanisms to control help control the virus are increasingly feeling like the only solution to open up borders.”

Air New Zealand did not expect air travel to return to how it was before the pandemic and it was preparing for change.

“A good example of this would be in the digital space where we expect customers will look for even more self-service and control their journey.”

Foran’s comments come as Iata, which represents 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, urgently calls on governments to re-open borders to travel.

Iata chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said it was proposing systematic testing of international travellers as an alternative to current quarantine rules.

“Quarantines essentially kill demand for air travel and governments need to immediately consider the drastic socio-economic effect this is having,” de Juniac said.

At its annual meeting Iata said it was projecting a net loss of US$38.7 billion (NZ$55.5b) for the airline industry in 2021, much worse than its US$15.8b forecast in June.

It said in 2020 airlines were losing US$66 for every passenger carried resulting in a total net loss of $118.5b.

“We must manage how we live with the virus. But that does not have to mean destroying aviation, risking millions of jobs, crippling economies and tearing apart the international social fabric,” de Juniac said.

He said borders could open safely with systematic Covid-19 testing.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman told Stuff ultimately, it was up to governments to determine when and how it would be safe to reopen borders and it continued to work closely with authorities on this.

The national carrier’s chief medical officer Ben Johnston was in regular contact with colleagues at other airlines and was a member of the Iata medical advisory group, she said.

“This group is active in proposing guidelines for how to get international travel moving again in a safe way.”

It was also talking to freight forwarding customers on how it could assist bringing a vaccine or vaccines safely into New Zealand and across its domestic network, she said.