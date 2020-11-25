Covid-19: NZ named the best place to be as coronavirus stalks the globe

New Zealand takes the top spot as the best place to be during the coronavirus pandemic, in rankings by global media company Bloomberg.

New Zealand ranked number one in part because of the Government’s decisive action to lock down in March before any deaths had occurred, Bloomberg reporters said.

New Zealanders were essentially living “in a world without Covid” because the Government targeted “elimination”– not eradication – of the virus through testing, contact tracing and a centralised quarantine strategy.

Though the country’s key tourism industry was suffering with the borders effectively closed to tourists, social events and entertainment were on, and the retail sector and other parts of the economy were recovering.

“New Zealand emphasised communication from the start, with a four-level alert system that gave people a clear picture of how and why the Government would act as the outbreak evolved,” according to Bloomberg.

Domestically, the Government has been previously criticised for border failures and personal protective equipment shortages.

Covid-19 infections were still being reported – eight on Wednesday – among people returning to the country, and in quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

Auckland temporarily returned to level 3 and the rest of the country went back up to level 2 on August 12 after the reappearance of community transmission of the virus.

On October 8, Auckland joined the rest of the country in level 1.

Behind New Zealand, according to their Bloomberg resilience scores, were Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Finland, Norway, Australia, China, Denmark and Vietnam. Germany was ranked 14, the United States 18 and Ireland 20.

The US and United Kingdom were originally considered the most prepared for a pandemic but had been overwhelmed by infections and faced a return to lockdowns.

Without its focus on developing vaccines, the rising number of cases and deaths meant the US would have been placed at number 29.

The Bloomberg ratings aimed to show where the virus had been handled most effectively with the smallest disruption to business and society. Economies of more than US$200 billion were ranked on 10 key factors, including growth in virus cases, the death rate, testing capabilities and vaccine supply agreements.

Also considered were the local healthcare system, the impact of restrictions such as lockdowns on the economy, and freedom of movement.

The result was a snapshot of how the 53 countries were coping with the pandemic and would change over time, Bloomberg said.

Third-placed Taiwan’s success was called remarkable considering its links to mainland China, where the virus first emerged. The island, which quickly shut its borders and took a tech-focused approach to protecting its population, has had more than 200 days without a locally transmitted virus case.

Life was largely back to normal but Taiwan’s score reflected the fact that it had not made any deals for the most advanced Covid-19 vaccines.

China was the biggest of the top performers, deploying early mass testing and a two-week quarantine for visitors, but its aggressive lockdowns in some regions was a negative.

China was the first country to introduce border control – around Hubei province where the disease originated.

Eight of the top 10 performers were democracies, which Bloomberg said showed the success of governments relying on a high degree of trust and compliance, rather than using submission to achieve their aims.