New Zealand posts 'mammoth' annual trade surplus, biggest since the 1990s

New Zealand benefited from the trade of goods to the tune of $2.2 billion in the year to the end of October, as Covid-19 restrictions on travel cut the country’s imports.

At the same time, New Zealand sent more of its key products overseas, including dairy products and fruit, although seafood and forestry exports were down.

The annual goods trade surplus was the highest in 28 years, Statistics NZ said on Thursday.

“This is the largest annual surplus since the July 1992 year, driven mainly by much lower imports after the global Covid-19 pandemic hit, while New Zealand’s exports have held up,” said Stats NZ international trade manager Alasdair Allen in a statement.

Hau Dinh/AP New Zealand sent more of its key products overseas during the year.

“Imports are down in part because of restrictions on international and domestic travel imposed in March to slow the spread of the pandemic. That can be seen in the big drops in annual imports of things like turbojets, fuel, and cars,” he said.

Imports for the year were down 10 per cent to $58 billion, and exports rose 1.2 per cent to $60 billion.

For the month of October, the country had a $501 million trade deficit, nearly half the size of the $1.04 billion shortfall in October 2019.

Imports usually rose ahead of Christmas, and that was the case for 2020. For the month of October, there were almost $400 million worth of car imports following a sharp drop in April and May.

Exports were down 4.4 per cent to $4.8 billion last month, compared with a year earlier, reflecting a drop in dairy products and meat export values.

Aircraft and parts exports were up $69 million on October 2019, as aircraft were sent to the United States for long-term storage. Exports of breathing equipment were also up.

ASB economist Nat Keall said the annual trade surplus was “mammoth”.

“Over much of the year, exports have held up particularly well given our close trade exposure to China and the strength of the primary sector.

“Meanwhile, imports have been hurt by a shipping capacity shortage. This month, it’s also possible that import activity was impacted by some domestic disruptions, with reports of lengthy delays in unloading at Ports of Auckland,” Keall said in a commentary

New Zealand’s trade balance could remain positive for some time, with a growing economic recovery in key market China, and improved prices for key commodities.

However, a return to annual deficits was on the horizon as the coronavirus pandemic receded and economies recovered around the world.

“The outlook for services exports is not as bright given ongoing border restrictions and the fact we are in the midst of a global pandemic that shows few signs of slowing despite positive vaccine news of late,” Keall said.

“The outlook for services trade remains uncertain, and highly contingent on the global vaccine rollout.”

Stock shortages were likely to worsen in the next few months with global shipping activity above pre-Covid levels, creating the long port delays and rising shipping costs.