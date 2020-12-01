Is this the new capital gains tax? Speculation mounts over bright-line test changes

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks on rising house prices and reacts to calls for the Government to intervene in the Reserve Bank's decision making.

The Government is being urged not to make changes to the bright-line test as a way of curbing rising house prices.

Last week Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr wrote to each other and agreed to look at ways of improving housing affordability.

New Zealand’s median house price hit a record high of $725,000 in October, nearly 20 per cent higher than a year earlier. The median price in Auckland also hit a fresh record of $1 million.

The unexpected rise, fuelled by record low interest rates and the removal of mortgage loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions, thrust the issue of escalating house prices back into the spotlight and put the Labour Government under pressure to come up with solutions.

Cue Robertson’s letter to Orr, which asked the central bank to think about the ways it and the Government could work together to achieve “sustained moderation in house prices that we have both sought”.

Under the previous Labour-led Government Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wasn’t able to convince coalition partner New Zealand First that a capital gains tax was a good idea, and said she would not try to introduce one again so long as she was leader.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has asked Treasury to look at how well the bright-line test is working.

Labour has also ruled out increases to income tax in the next term, other than a new tax rate on income earned above $180,000.

However, critics of the Government say Robertson is planning on reneging on that promise, with speculation Labour will make changes to the bright-line test, a tax rule brought in under Sir John Key’s National Government.

The bright-line test requires those who sell residential property, that isn't their main home, within five years of purchasing it to pay income tax on any capital gains. Originally it applied to property sold within two years but in 2018 was extended to five years.

Stuff asked Robertson’s office whether he had suggested to Treasury the bright-line test time period could be extended.

A spokeswoman for Robertson said he asked Treasury to look at how well it was working.

Recent Inland Revenue figures show that a quarter of property speculators subject to the bright-line test did not pay the tax that applied. Of the 1701 property sales it applied to in 2019, 1285 owners paid the necessary tax.

The Green Party has said the bright-line test should be extended beyond five years, and enforcement should be beefed up.

Supplied National MP Andrew Bayly says if the Government extends the bright-line test more people will be paying the tax than before.

But National’s shadow treasurer Andrew Bayly said Robertson’s “flirtation” with extending the bright-line test suggested Labour’s pre-election commitments on tax were empty promises.

“Grant Robertson promised New Zealanders he wouldn’t touch the bright-line test; now he’s now asked officials to investigate extending it.”

He said rising house prices were a supply issue and the Government should immediately reform the Resource Management Act to remove barriers getting in the way of new houses being built.

cameron burnell/Stuff Taxpayers Union spokesperson Jordan Williams says Grant Robertson is warming up for a U-turn on its tax promises.

The Taxpayers Union spokesman Jordan Williams said extending the bright-line test would be a “de facto capital gains tax” on housing.

“Extending the bright-line test is effectively imposing a nasty capital gains tax – at up to 39 per cent – for those who sell within 10 years.”

Bellingham Wallace tax director Graham Lawrence said the bright-line test had not been effective at tackling rising house prices.

If the five-year extension had not had an effect on the market, he struggled to see how extending it to 10 years or 15 years would have an impact, he said.

“It really is akin to just bringing in a full capital gains tax,” Lawrence said.

Extending the bright-line test period did not amount to introducing a new tax but it was widening the tax and how it could apply, he said.

“A lot of people in my profession have suggested it is trying to bring a capital gains tax in by stealth.”

There was already a more effective tax rule in place under section CB 6 of the Income Tax Act, which said someone who acquired land for the intention of disposal should be taxed, he said.

“It’s been there since before my time but it just hasn’t been enforced.”

That was because Inland Revenue had not had adequate information however, the tax department was starting to crack down on it because more information was becoming available, he said.

“The tax department is starting to get quality information, and they are starting to use it.”