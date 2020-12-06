Retailers on a high leading into Christmas following Black Friday sales

Black Friday is looming, with consumers bombed with ads for bigger better bargains to buy now. But are you being gamed?

Retailers say Black Friday sales and Covid-19 modified behaviour have meant traditional Christmas shopping may have started a little earlier this year.

Alchemy Equipment has two stores in Wellington’s CBD and founder Campbell Junor says there was a spike in spending during and following the Black Friday sales at the end of November, but was uncertain whether spending would continue.

“Black Friday has changed habits in Christmas spending. Being quite close to Christmas this year, it has taken the early sales we normally experience as part of our Christmas campaign.”

Ian Douglas, a director at The Village Goldsmith, agreed saying “what we’ve found is Black Friday sales have put people in spending mode earlier”.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Black Friday sales and post-lockdown spending habits may have kicked Christmas shopping off early this year.

He said the average shopper was spending 30 to 50 per cent more than a year ago, which he put down to people having more disposable income because they were not taking overseas trips.

Hamish Vance, owner of menswear store Vance Vivian, also said business was up on the same time last year, and they were expecting to have a better than usual Christmas period.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Vance Vivian owner Hamish Vance, left, says and the inability to travel overseas means New Zealanders are spending more money at home. He is pictured with Vance Vivian manager Conon Ford.

He said customer spending had remained higher than normal following the end of lockdown. Like Douglas, he put it down to the near cessation of international travel. The overall number of customers had also increased with more domestic tourists visiting Wellington, he said.

Vance believed some shoppers were buying early for fear imported items might not be restocked because of overseas lockdowns.

“Nothing will make up the loss we made when we shut down [during lockdown]”, he added.

Matthew Tso/Stuff Village Goldsmiths director Ian Douglas says shoppers are spending up to 50 per cent more than 12 months ago.

Manager at The Beanery by Mojo, Logan Collinge, was expecting business to ramp up over the next two weeks but said overall people had been spending more over the last few months than usual.

Steve Mills, general manager of merchandise at supermarket chain Countdown, said “I think that it's fair to say that after one of the most challenging years in history we’re all ready for Christmas”.

According to the supermarket giant's research New Zealanders were getting into the festive spirit early.

The company’s survey of 1500 people showed Christmas eating habits were steeped in tradition, with ham being the top ‘must have’ on the table, followed by pavlova. Other favourites included a leg of lamb, turkey and trifle.

Sales statistics from previous years showed December sales for ham on the bone topped 140 tonnes, while last year 138 tonnes of lamb would be sold in the two weeks leading up to Christmas.

They expected to sell 2 million punnets of strawberries, the only time in the year bananas would be knocked off the pedestal as the country’s favourite fruit.

During Christmas week Countdown sells five typical weeks worth fresh cream, most of which was likely consumed on December 25, while the number of fruit mince pies sold laid end to end would stretch from Auckland to Whangārei.

The company also expected to sell 850 kilometres of wrapping paper.