Plan to build new airport in Central Otago an 'act of evil', students warn

Dunedin high school students Liam Scaife, 16, Hailey Xavier, 16, and Sophie Davison, spoke in opposition to the proposed Tarras airport.

Central Otago councillors have a “moral obligation” to oppose plans for an international airport in their district “every step of the way”, student activists say.

Three Dunedin high school students, representing SchoolStrike 4 for Climate, spoke at a Central Otago District Council meeting on Wednesday in opposition to Christchurch Airport’s proposal to build a new airport at Tarras.

Liam Scaife, 16, of Dunedin's Logan Park High School, said allowing the airport to go ahead would be an “act of evil”.

“We have only one demand of this council ... stop the Tarras airport development, demonstrate you have a genuine interest in developing truly sustainable tourism,” he told councillors.

READ MORE:

* Tarras airport stacks up as viable and sustainable

* Protesters play dead in front of councillors to oppose proposed new airport

* Blindsided Tarras landowners did not know they were selling land for an airport



“You have a moral obligation to oppose the project at every step. To do otherwise would be a blatant act of complacency in the profit-driven destruction of our home.”

STUFF Christchurch Airport wants to build an airport near Tarras in Central Otago, but residents in the small community aren't keen on the idea. (Video first published on August 19, 2020)

Hailey Xavier, 16, of Dunedin’s Kavanagh College, said it was “appalling a bunch of 16-year-olds had to come all the way from Dunedin at 7am” to Alexandra to voice their opposition to the airport.

“This project and the dangers of it should be obvious. This form of green washing tactic that says this airport will be more sustainable and will have lower emissions is false.

“It has been left to my generation for too long to lecture people in power on their foolish and selfish plans that are detrimental to our communities and future.”

Deputy mayor and hearings panel chairman Neil Gillespie said there was nothing for the council to consider at this stage.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Christchurch International Airport Ltd project director Michael Singleton and strategy and sustainability general manager Rhys Boswell speak to the Central Otago District Council in Alexandra on Wednesday.

“Until there is a proposal to consider, there is not a lot we can do at this point in time from a regulatory point of view.”

Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL) project director Michael Singleton said an aeronautical study was being undertaken, which would investigate runway design and flight paths.

“Planning and developing a greenfield airport is complex ... it requires many, many different interconnected streams of work to pull that together.”

The airport would be flexible and be able to grow with demand, he said.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff Tarras, a small town in Central Otago, is the likely site of a new airport.

“No-one is looking to create something that is built for 50-year demand on day one.”

He acknowledged travel had changed dramatically because of the Covid-19 pandemic and said there would not be investment in such large-scale infrastructure if demand did not eventually return.

Consultation would begin in the new year and a comprehensive socio-economic impact study would look at the benefits and disadvantages of the proposal, he said.