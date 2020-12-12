Travel industry says kia orana to Cook Islands, 'now let's get the trans-Tasman bubble going'

Kiwis who have not been in a designated Covid-19 hotspot in the past 14 days can now travel to Australia without needing to go into quarantine.

The travel sector has welcomed plans for quarantine-free between New Zealand and the Cook Islands but says it needs to be quickly followed up with a two-way trans-Tasman travel bubble.

On Saturday morning Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said they had agreed to establish quarantine-free travel between the two countries in the first quarter of 2021.

New Zealand’s borders have been closed to virtually everyone except returning New Zealanders since March and on April 9 compulsory managed isolation was introduced for anyone returning from overseas.

Brent Thomas, president of the Travel Agents Association of New Zealand, said Saturday’s announcement was great news for family and friends in New Zealand and the Cook Islands who had been separated due to border restrictions.

“That's been really tough on them,” Thomas said.

It was also good news for New Zealanders wanting to holiday in the Cook Islands however, capacity constraints would limit the number of New Zealanders who would be able to travel there because the Cook Islands could accommodate only a few thousand tourists at a time, he said.

There would be pent-up demand for travel to the Cook Islands from New Zealand but quarantine-free travel between the two countries was “only one part of the puzzle”, he said.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand currently has one return service per week between Auckland and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

New Zealanders were also desperate to visit loved ones in the rest of the Pacific as well as Australia, he said.

“The Cook Islands isn't the savior for airlines it really is going to be Australia.

“We hope the New Zealand Government moves quickly on that as well.”

Rather than the Cook Islands being used as a test run for quarantine-free travel, the Government should start introducing quarantine-free travel arrangements with other countries simultaneously, he said.

“You would hope they have the protocols in place that they can just roll this out one country after another.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says the Cook Islands travel bubble is great news, now it’s time to open up to Australia.

Justin Tighe-Umbers, executive director of the Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand, said a country-risk based model needed to be adopted.

“Taking a risk-based approach for countries like the Cooks makes total sense,” Tighe-Umbers said.

”Now let's get the trans-Tasman bubble going.”

Australia represented a similar low risk to the Cook Islands and it was now time to establish a trans-Tasman bubble, he said.

“The Cook Islands are ideal to test the safe zone concept but following it up quickly with an Australian safe zone is going to be critical for keeping beleaguered airlines and the wider aviation sector in business.”

In October a one-way travel bubble between New Zealand and Australia opened allowing quarantine-free travel from New Zealand to Australia but not vice-versa.

The safe zone with the Cook Islands meant a shift to passenger separation operations at international airports, keeping travellers from safe countries physically separate from those at-risk countries, he said.

Tighe-Umbers said passenger separation work was nearing completion, and he was hopeful the first flights from Rarotonga in the Cook Islands would arrive long before March.

SUPPLIED Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says New Zealanders will be eager to head to the Cook Islands

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the announcement was a positive step and the airline was busy preparing for recommencing two-way quarantine-free travel.

“We look forward to considering quarantine-free access for travellers from the Cook Islands to New Zealand as a first step,” Foran said.

“As we return to quarantine-free travel, safety is our first priority.”

The airline had been working with the Government, relevant agencies and airports on what was required to keep customers and staff safe once travel opened up, he said.

Cook Islanders would be looking forward to connecting with friends and family in New Zealand and New Zealanders would be eager to head to the Cook Islands, he said.

Auckland International Airport general manager operations Anna Cassels-Brown said it encouraged the Government to keep working with industry to remove remaining barriers to two-way travel.

The airport would be prepared to enable safe travel through the terminal for flights connecting with the Cook Islands, once the Government was ready to allow quarantine-free travel, she said.

Earlier in the year it began separating its international terminal into two self-contained processing zones, with a Safe Travel area used exclusively by people travelling to and from countries New Zealand has formed a safe travel bubble with.

A second completely self-contained zone would be used by travellers who were required to enter managed isolation or quarantine and passengers transiting through Auckland Airport en route elsewhere.

“These physical works in the terminal are now complete and alongside our airline partners and government agencies, we have been operationally testing the separation.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National MP Chris Bishop says Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern must explain why it’s taking so long to set up a Cook Islands bubble.

National’s Covid-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop said the Cook Islands bubble was taking too long to set up and should be in place already.

“New Zealanders and the Cook Islands need answers from the Government as to why it’s taking so long,” Bishop said.

In November Ardern said once both sides were happy with border arrangements, it would take a “couple of weeks” to get a bubble up and running.

“A tepid statement that officials are working towards quarter one next year is meaningless given statements in the past,” Bishop said.

The Government should release a copy of the arrangement to facilitate quarantine-free between the Cook Islands and New Zealand so that all parties knew what the requirements were, he said.

Getting a bubble established as soon as possible was important to help save jobs and livelihoods in the Cook Islands, he said.

Pre-pandemic, tourism made up 85 per cent of GDP for the Cook Islands, much of which came from New Zealand, he said.