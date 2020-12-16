Air NZ, Jetstar and Virgin Australia set same date for first Aussie flights into Queenstown

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday they are working towards launching a quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia in early 2021.

Three airlines “seem to have thrown a dart” at March 28 as the date to start selling trans-Tasman bubble fares.

Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Virgin Australia are selling seats on six scheduled arrivals from Australia into Queenstown on the last Sunday of March.

Fares were released not long after it was announced on Monday that the New Zealand and Australian governments had agreed in principle to open a quarantine-free travel bubble by the end of the first quarter of 2021. It came two days after a similar announcement about a New Zealand-Cook Islands bubble was made.

Economist Benje Patterson said exactly when the trans-Tasman bubble kicked off was anyone's guess, but that hadn’t stopped airlines from taking a “relatively safe bet”.

“Air New Zealand, Jetstar and Virgin Australia seem to have thrown a dart at Sunday, 28 March.”

Jetstar had pencilled in the first Queenstown touchdown with an 11:25am arrival scheduled from Melbourne, followed closely by another Melbourne arrival just after lunch flown by Virgin Australia.

SUPPLIED An Air New Zealand spokeswoman says its fares will likely change once the Government announces a start date for the trans-Tasman bubble.

Then there are two Air New Zealand services in quick succession (from Melbourne and Sydney), a Virgin Australia flight from Sydney, and later that evening another Jetstar service from Sydney.

Fares that day start from around $300.

They will be the first scheduled international arrivals into Queenstown in more than 12 months.

“They will be pretty confident they will be able to pull them off,” Patterson said.

Supplied Independent economist Benje Patterson says pre-Covid, about 40,000 New Zealanders were in Australia on holiday at any one time.

He said it would be wise for travellers to hold off booking airfares until a formal date was set for the bubble to open, at which point more flights would be announced.

“That’s when the real competition will begin between the airlines that are hungry to get some bums on seats and get some revenue.”

Airlines flying trans-Tasman services prior to Covid-19 would be looking to resume services once a bubble opened, he said.

Regarding the Queenstown fares, Patterson said it was likely one airline chose the March 28 date and others followed suit.

An Air New Zealand spokeswoman said its flights available from March 28 were a continuation of its “pre-Covid schedule”.

The airline had been updating its “Covid schedule” throughout the year to match reduced demand, she said.

Its most recent change was to extend the Covid schedule through to March 27, which signalled the end of the current season, she said.

It had been selling pre-Covid schedule fares from March 28 throughout the year, she said.

“This will likely change once the Government announces a start date for the trans-Tasman bubble.”

Following the bubble announcement there was a small spike in bookings in March and April, she said.

“We would naturally expect to see a much higher increase in demand once a start date is announced.”

She said the airline was “definitely looking” at how crew on unpaid leave or furlough could be brought back into the airline.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says it will be ready to operate as soon as a bubble opens.

Chief executive Greg Foran said the bubble announcement was “a great step forward”.

The airline was busy preparing for recommencing quarantine-free travel and safety was a priority, he said.

“We appreciate people are enthusiastic about travel, and we can assure customers that as soon as it is viable, Air New Zealand will be ready.”

Supplied Virgin Australia will give customers fee-free changes for travel up until March 31, 2021.

Virgin Australia has more than 70 services to New Zealand per week currently on sale from March 28.

Auckland-Brisbane (14 services per week)

Auckland-Melbourne (seven services per week)

Auckland-Coolangatta Gold Coast (seven services per week)

Auckland-Sydney (seven services per week)

Christchurch-Brisbane (seven services per week)

Christchurch-Melbourne (five services per week)

Wellington-Brisbane (seven service per week)

Queenstown-Brisbane (up to nine services per week)

Queenstown-Melbourne (four services per week)

Queenstown-Sydney (up to seven services per week)

Virgin Australia Group spokesman Kris Taute said it would review and adjust its schedule in line with demand and the start dates for quarantine-free travel.

Virgin Australia would give customers fee-free changes for travel up until March 31, 2021, he said.

There had been a significant increase in flight searches between Australia and New Zealand on its website following Monday’s announcement, he said.

Virgin Australia services to and from New Zealand would be operated by Boeing 737 pilots and crew based in Australia, he said.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said clear signals on timelines on when the bubble would open would help businesses plan.

He said the trans-Tasman bubble plan would need to take account of the possibility of the virus resurging in either country and include a rapid response provision plan.

It would also be important for New Zealand’s border management capability to be expanded and improved to protect against risk, he said.