'Courageous' business leader Scott Bartlett, 40, dies a year after brain cancer diagnosis

Scott Bartlett has been described as an "incredible leader" in business.

Scott Bartlett, a respected business leader and former chief executive of technology company Kordia Group, has died at the age of 40, a year after being diagnosed with cancer.

In late 2019 Bartlett was told he had multiple brain tumours. Following treatment, and a brief return to work in 2020, he stepped down as Kordia Group chief executive to focus on his health.

Kordia Group acting chief executive Shaun Rendell paid tribute to Bartlett in a statement on Tuesday.

Bartlett was one of the most respected business leaders in New Zealand, he said.

“He had a brilliant mind and a natural ability to motivate the very best in the people around him,” Rendell said.

Bartlett was known for his “big, bold, courageous ideas”, he said.

“It’s hard to imagine Kordia being the place it is today without Scott’s relentless drive evolving the business beyond our comfort zone to new heights. He will be sorely missed by everyone here.”

Bartlett joined Kordia New Zealand as chief executive in 2012, and took up the Kordia Group chief executive role in 2016, Rendell said.

He was also a non-executive director with ASB and a council member at the University of Waikato.

Supplied Scott Bartlett in 2011 when he was Orcon's chief executive.

Previous roles included chief executive of internet companies Orcon and Quik Internet, director of the New Zealand Telecommunications Forum and the Number Administration Deed, and a councillor for Internet NZ, Rendell said.

Bartlett was also an advisory board councillor of the Pacific Telecommunications Council and on the board of the Centre of Digital Excellence at the University of Auckland Business School, he said.

Kordia chairman John Quirk said Bartlett’s life and achievements, particularly at such a young age, were a legacy to be admired and celebrated.

“His vision, his passion for life and creating a workplace where everyone had an opportunity to thrive are what made him such an incredible leader.”

He was an advocate for diversity and was very proud of his work with the LGBTQ+ community, he said.

“The New Zealand business community has lost an outstanding person.”

Rendell, Kordia Group’s chief financial officer, remains acting chief executive.