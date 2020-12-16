Retirement village operators Summerset and Ryman Healthcare to repay $22.8m in Covid-19 wage subsidies

Summerset paid shareholders an interim dividend of 6 cents per share after it claimed the wage subsidy.

The country’s largest retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare says it will repay $14.2 million of Covid-19 wage subsidies it received from the Government.

The announcement comes hours after competitor Summerset said it was also paying back $8.6m it received under the wage subsidy scheme.

Both New Zealand stock exchange listed companies have been criticised by business commentators who believed the companies were holding on to the wage subsidy when they did not need it.

Ryman Healthcare chairman David Kerr said an improved outlook in New Zealand meant it was now committed to repaying the subsidy.

It had spent more than $50m on its Covid-19 response, he said.

Ryman Healthcare paid $44m in first-half dividends to its shareholders after claiming the subsidy.

“We would like to thank the Government for its initiative in introducing the subsidy, which provided help at a time of great uncertainty for us and for thousands of other businesses,” Kerr said.

SUPPLIED Summerset chairman Rob Campbell will retire in April.

Summerset made its announcement in a guidance update to the NZX on Wednesday morning which said profit for the year to December 31 was forecast to be between $96m and $98m. The subsidy repayment was factored into the underlying profit guidance.

Since late March, nearly 800,000 businesses have claimed $14 billion in Covid-19 wage subsidies.

About $500m has been paid back in more than 16,600 refunds.

To access the first round of the wage subsidy, employers had to have experienced a 30 per cent revenue drop over a month between January and June 9, compared with the same month in 2019 and that decline had to be related to Covid-19.

Summerset, with a market capitalisation of $2.5b, said it qualified for the wage subsidy because its revenue fell by more than 30 per cent in April when retirement unit sales fell to zero.

Summerset reported a $1m after-tax profit for the six months to June 30, largely due to its village units being marked down by $14.7m in value.

It still paid an interim dividend of 6 cents a share, while holding on to about $838m in accumulated profits from prior years.

Summerset chairman Rob Campbell, who announced his retirement on Wednesday, said the board had decided the time was right to return the wage subsidy.

Summerset was in a stable financial position and the business outlook was positive, he said.

Campbell will retire in April after 10 years as chairman of the board, which included overseeing Summerset’s listing on the NZX in 2011.

In November, another NZX-listed retirement village operator Metlifecare paid back its $6.8m wage subsidy because it determined it was “the right thing to do”.

