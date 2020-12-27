All aboard - Rail revival as new service nears launch

A rail revival is underway with new passenger services and a turn around in staff morale putting the formerly struggling sector back on track.

A positive culture change at KiwiRail is being partly credited for declining rates of train drivers being pinged for lax behaviour.

KiwRail figures obtained under the Official Information Act show 14 locomotive engineers were disciplined or formally cautioned during the 12 months to June 30 – with only one case involving a Waikato driver.

The figure represents an almost 50 per cent reduction from 2018-19 when 27 drivers were cautioned or disciplined for negligence or behaviour issues.

And the positive news comes as train advocates count down the launch of the new Te Huia passenger rail service between Hamilton and Auckland in 2021 – an initiative tipped to significantly increase the profile of rail among the travelling public.

READ MORE:

* Hamilton to Auckland rapid rail won't ease super-city's congestion: AA

* Debate over Huntly's name resurfaces through bilingual train platform sign

* One-off Hamilton to Auckland train ride off the rails already



KiwiRail chief operations officer Todd Moyle​ said the organisation has worked hard over the past few years to create an engaged workforce using systems and culture changes.

“What I think you’re seeing is the fruits of that effort,” Moyle said.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The public got their first close up look at Te Huia’s carriages in September. The passenger rail service is expected to start operating between Hamilton and Auckland by March (file photo).

Disciplinary incidents include occasions where a train driver has run a locomotive beyond its signal block – known as a SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger). Incidents of this type often involve a slight overrun of the signal at low speed due to the driver braking too late or failing to see a red signal.

KiwiRail employs about 400 train drivers.

Staff surveys showed a “dramatic increase” in employee satisfaction over the past four to five years, Moyle said.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) northern regional organiser Rudd Hughes​ said the union’s relationship with KiwiRail has gone through rocky periods but is “starting to come back on track”.

The Government’s commitment to rail has resulted in much-needed investment in rail infrastructure.

“It’s a very exciting time in rail, there’s no question about that,” Hughes said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson (file photo).

“In terms of overall morale, there’s still a lot of unnecessary contracting out, there’s still staff shortages. [But] they have addressed that because there’s so much they need to get done that they’re finally starting to get their numbers up in terms of track and maintenance.”

Hamilton City Councillor Ewan Wilson,​ who serves as the council’s representative on the Te Huia governance group, said the commuter rail service will revolutionise how people get to work between Hamilton and Auckland.

However, the delays in launching the commuter service also highlights the challenges associated with rail. KiwiRail are replacing and repairing about 100km of old lines across Auckland’s network, prompting a delay to Te Huia’s launch date. The service is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.

“The free flow of people is vital and I think Te Huia will be transformation,” Wilson said.

“It’s transformational but comes with a huge amount of risk because we’re going to have to do a lot of upfront funding of critical infrastructure to glean the benefit. But, you know what, these are natural growing pains as New Zealand slowly matures and realises that just going with highways of national significance isn’t the ultimate solution.”

Wilson said he now shies away from giving an exact date for the launch of Te Huia but believes it could be in early March.

Rail is also set to play a key role in Tainui Group Holdings’ (TGH) planned Ruakura Superhub. The superhub’s inland port is timed to begin operating in early 2022, in line with the opening of the Hamilton section of the Waikato Expressway. It will also have access to 80 trains per week travelling between Port of Tauranga and Auckland.

TGH chief executive Chris Joblin​ said rail is “absolutely critical” to the development of the Ruakura Superhub.

“The rail gives us that strategic link back to the ports and enables the cost-efficient movement of container freight” he said.

In August, the Government released the findings of an initial business case into a high speed rail service between Hamilton and Auckland.

The business case details four scenarios of a rapid rail service between Hamilton and Auckland’s CBDs, with travel times ranging from 1 hour 53 minutes to a pulse-quickening 69 minutes.

Cutting travel times down to 69 minutes would require a new standard gauge corridor and cost an estimated $14.425 billion. A cabinet paper concluded the interim study presented a strong case for further investigation of rapid rail between the two cities.