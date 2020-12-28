NZ ammonium nitrate stores reviewed after deadly Beirut blast deemed low risk

New Zealand’s significant ammonium nitrate stocks have been reviewed since an explosion killed 200 people in Beirut earlier this year.

The August 4 blast also wounded thousands and damaged a significant part of Beirut's port and central city.

It was fuelled by 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stockpiled at an unsecured port warehouse for about six years. Lebanese authorities are still investigating the explosion.

Hussein Malla/AP Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at the Beirut port that claimed the lives of more than 200 people, in Beirut, Lebanon.

Documents released by WorkSafe under the Official Information Act reveal five sites were identified as “Upper Tier Major Hazard Facilities” in New Zealand, each storing a significant amount of technical and fertiliser grade ammonium nitrate.

Four of the sites are in the North Island and one in the South.

Some 1050 tonnes of ammonium nitrate was found at the sites, including 797 tonnes at one unnamed North Island location.

All stores of ammonium nitrate, which is used for fertiliser and as a component for mining explosives, were well under the maximum allowed.

Hussein Malla/AP In this photo from August 5, smoke rises from the scene of an explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.

Checks were also made on New Zealand’s “Lower Tier Major Hazard Facilities”.

There were only two of these sites – one in the North Island, that stored 185 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, and one in the South Island, with 1526 tonnes.

Both were prioritised for inspection in late September as, “unlike upper tier facilities, these sites do not require safety cases to be prepared under the Health and Safety at Work (Major Hazard Facilities) Regulations”, the released documents said.

A safety case refers to a written declaration that the site has the ability and means to control major hazards effectively.

Hussein Malla/AP Lebanese army soldiers stand guard at the scene where an explosion hit at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon.

Another 20 sites around New Zealand had stores of ammonium nitrate, ranging from under 100 kilograms to 349 tonnes.

WorkSafe withheld details of the locations of those sites, citing “sensitive information”.

One place that was identified as storing a significant amount of ammonium nitrate was Sawyers Bay in Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council released documents to Stuff about the site, including a compliance certificate expiring on December 31 that revealed it was allowed to store up to 1800 tonnes.

Days after the Beirut explosion, Otago Regional Council chief executive Sarah Gardner emailed WorkSafe to say the Sawyers Bay site was “becoming quite an issue of concern for Dunedin residents”.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Dunedin's Municipal Chambers, right, in the Octagon.

“I think if together we can give the community comfort about this issue, it will help reduce the level of anxiety that is mounting.”

Another email, from a Dunedin City Council manager, revealed the site first received a permit in 2012, and the consent was not publicly notified because the risks were deemed “minimal”.

The ammonium nitrate was kept in large bales in a secured location, with no ignition source at the site. There would need to be “a large fire and other contributing factors before it presents a risk”.

It had since been moved closer to Macraes mine, almost 90 kilometres from Dunedin.