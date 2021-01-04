2005 pandemic predictions: What did we get right?

Confetti flies in New York’s almost empty Times Square, as the area which is normally packed with revellers remained closed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Fifteen years before Covid-19, a series of predictions about how New Zealand might respond to a pandemic has proven eerily familiar.

In 2005, the big fear was bird flu. It was also just two years after the outbreak of another deadly coronavirus, Sars, which had a higher mortality rate but only killed hundreds.

Former NZPA journalist Simon Louisson approached various government departments to find out what they believed would happen if a major pandemic hit our shores.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Registered nurse Ana Carino is part of a wave of Covid-weary doctors and nurses moving to New Zealand.

Luckily the Ministry of Health had been working on what later became our pandemic plan.

READ MORE:

* Good things to be found in our annus awfulish

* Covid-19: Proof of vaccination looms as a travel issue

* House prices set to rise further in first half of 2021

* Māori twice the risk with Covid-19, but there's time to reduce 'avoidable deaths'



It was a gloomy outlook. Going by their modelling, an estimated 33,000 people would die if and when a major flu pandemic hit New Zealand.

Obviously with Covid-19, New Zealand has dodged a bullet in regard to the number of deaths.

Just 25 New Zealanders have so far died of the virus, but only because of New Zealand’s quick and tough measures.

Patrick Semansky/AP Thousands of white flags are planted in Washington to remember Americans who have died of Covid-19. The pandemic continues to rage during the holidays and winter, with California logging 25,000 deaths.

Likewise, the worst of the economic fallout has been averted. In 2005, a pandemic was expected to shave 8 per cent off New Zealand's economic growth rate.

Tourism would grind to a halt, the workforce would be out of action for weeks, and New Zealand's trading partners would be hit. Normal trading would ''take some time to recover''.

It would be ''a very, very significant event," the Health Ministry's national director of emergency management Steve Brazier said at the time.

As forecast, international tourism did come to a stop, although officials then did not anticipate the current wave of domestic tourism as Kiwis enjoy the relative safety of their Covid-free backyard.

Trade was also indeed disrupted. However, a belief that demand for a large proportion of New Zealand's food exports ''will simply dry up'' has not eventuated.

Northport/Supplied New Zealand imports and some exports have not escaped global supply chain issues resulting from Covid-19.

Instead, many exporters simply shifted exports to other markets and demand for meat and dairy has sprung back surprisingly well, albeit with plenty of difficulties ahead in terms of freight.

One thing the ministry did get right was that the workforce would be out of action for at least six weeks. '’But if, as in 1918, there is a second wave, it could last four months,'' the article suggested.

''Many businesses will grind to a stand-still and, with the loss of cashflow over that period, bankruptcies are likely to be rampant.''

Panics over food and medicine were also anticipated, and the Marsden Point refinery had already asked the then Economic Development Ministry about how to deal with ''social unrest'' should petrol shortages occur.

Fortunately, when the rubber actually hit the road, Kiwis largely heeded calls for calm at the supermarkets, which were quickly made the main source of food.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Social distancing rules during lockdown meant many people faced long queues outside supermarkets.

Although there was heavy buying initially, Kiwis quickly learned the new rules of social distancing and any panic buying subsided. There were no riots at the petrol stations, although we did buy a lot of toilet rolls.

Because community transmission was largely stopped in its tracks, the pain of closure for businesses during level 4 was relatively short-lived, and government support has managed to keep many out of bankruptcy.

Most of the chaos was averted because of the quick shutdown of our borders. In 2005, Brazier said that this was the ideal, but would only work if the virus was not a surprise.

"If it arrives, bang, and it's all over the place, there isn't much point in closing the borders.’’

Fortunately for New Zealand, we did see it coming and while there will long be debate as to whether it could have been done sooner, the borders were suddenly and emphatically shut.

With prescience, the pandemic plan also suggested Kiwis would start seeing ordinary but vital workers in a new light.

''Who is considered critical in each workplace is likely to be contentious: is the CEO more important that the cleaner, especially when the cleaning averts the spread of the virus?'' the article said.

When Covid-19 hit, there was increased awareness of “essential” workers - but unions are still pushing for that to turn into better pay and conditions, in some cases.

And the article was bang on the money when it came to interest rates. It predicted that the stability of the banking system would become vital, and the Reserve Bank might be expected to quickly drop interest rates.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Rebecca Snape spent Christmas Day with her partner Jeramie in managed quarantine at Auckland's Stamford Plaza Hotel.

Lessons learned

Pandemics roll around about three times a century with differing levels of severity. And if there’s been any lessons learned from this one, a Kiwi expert says it's that the country needs to be flexible, and that the most basic methods of prevention can be successful.

Otago Medical School’s Professor Michael Baker, one of our foremost experts on the 1918 flu pandemic, believes it’s the first time in history that a respiratory pandemic has been stopped in its tracks rather than burning itself out.

But even the quickest vaccines still take up to a year to develop and longer to distribute, so people have learned the wisdom of seemingly ‘’medieval tools’’ such as isolation, mask wearing and hand cleaning.

Another emerging lesson from this pandemic is that eliminating rather than trying to live with the virus can be a valid economic decision.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Pandemic expert and epidemiologist Michael Baker believes New Zealand’s pandemic response holds many larger lessons.

Baker says at first New Zealand’s pandemic plan was prepared for mitigation. But the approach of some Asian countries including China showed elimination was possible and New Zealand eventually followed.

While he does not want to put the pandemic plan down, Baker notes it was focussed on influenza, which Covid-19 was not. ‘’It’s just that it wasn’t adapted to this particular virus’’.

While it is still too early to say just how much New Zealand’s lockdowns will cost it in the long run, Baker notes its lockdowns have been among the shortest in the world.

And even though the World Health Organisation is traditionally against closing borders, Baker says New Zealand has found that in tightly managing them, ‘’we can actually stop anything now’’.

International interest in New Zealand’s approach would seem to agree, he says. ‘’I think New Zealand does have lessons we can teach the world.’’