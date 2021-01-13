Sir Russell Coutts no stranger to America's Cup conflict off the water

Sir Russell Coutts' claims that the America's Cup broadcast is in breach of copyright is the latest in a long list of America’s Cup clashes the New Zealand sailor has been involved in off the water.

Coutts’ companies, Oracle Racing and SailGP, filed copyright infringement claims against Sir Ian Taylor’s company Animation Research Ltd (ARL) and two other companies just prior to Christmas, in relation to graphics ARL developed for live America’s Cup racing broadcasts.

Coutts says he’s seeking to protect intellectual property his companies spent millions of dollars developing over the past decade, and has told America’s Cup organisers to either avoid infringement by revising their graphics or pay a licence fee.

Taylor refutes the claims and says he holds the original copyright to the technology, having first developed it in 1992.

SUPPLIED Sir Russell Coutts has won the America's Cup five times and is an Olympic gold medallist.

Taylor says Coutts has threatened to seek an injunction from the High Court to stop the graphics being used in broadcast and, if Coutts is successful, he’s prepared to counter-claim.

Many perceive Coutts’ grand prix style yacht racing series SailGP as direct competition to the America’s Cup, and his copyright claim comes just weeks before the America’s Cup challenger series, the Prada Cup, begins.

Coutts is no stranger to being embroiled in America’s Cup controversy.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Sir Russell Coutts and Dean Barker hold the America’s Cup aloft after Team New Zealand’s successful defence in 2000.

In May 2000, Coutts and Brad Butterworth left Team New Zealand to sail for Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli's Alinghi syndicate, which challenged and defeated Team New Zealand in the 2003 America’s Cup.

In 2003, Team New Zealand trustees said the pair backed out of a deal to stay for the 2003 America's Cup defence, after having signed a “mutual understanding” agreement in 1999, in which they agreed to a transition process to take over running Team New Zealand in July 2000.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff Sir Russell Coutts and Brad Butterworth at a press conference explaining why they left Team New Zealand.

But a lawyer acting for the pair at the time said the agreement was not what they had sought from the trust.

At the time Coutts said he and Butterworth joined Alinghi frustrated that they had not been able to strike a deal with major sponsors or the trustees.

David White/Stuff Sir Russell Coutts won the America’s Cup off New Zealand in 2003 as skipper of Alinghi.

Coutts skippered Alinghi to victory over Team New Zealand in 2003 but was dumped from the syndicate in 2004 for “repeated violations of his duties” which included refusing to helm Alinghi when requested to.

Also damaging was Coutts’ undisclosed involvement in the planning and development of a new race series, Alinghi said at the time.

John Selkirk/Stuff Sir Russell Coutts had his employment with Alinghi terminated due to breaches of his contract.

Bertarelli changed America’s Cup eligibility rules to deliberately prevent Coutts from joining another team in the 2007 America’s Cup, which Alinghi went on to win.

Following an arbitration process, Coutts and Bertarelli “amicably settled their past disagreements” in 2005.

In July 2007, Coutts was named chief executive and skipper of Oracle Team USA, overseeing its 2010 triumph against Alinghi, 2013 defence against Team New Zealand, and unsuccessful defence against Team New Zealand in Bermuda in 2017.

Supplied Sir Russell Coutts is chief executive of Oracle Team USA.

Not long after joining Oracle Coutts, was again squaring off with defender Alinghi and Bertarelli as the two syndicates entered a legal battle that would drag on for two and a half years.

The two teams fought over their interpretation of the 1887 Deed of Gift, which governs the America's Cup.

It was ruled that the Cup should be settled by a one-on-one, best of three, multi hull race between the two sides in Spain, instead of the traditional regatta involving a number of teams.

But just weeks out from the 33rd America's Cup race, Coutts claimed Alinghi was using illegal sails on its catamaran.

Mark Round/Stuff In 2000 Russell Coutts was made a distinguished companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Oracle asked the Supreme Court of the State of New York to rule on whether Alinghi had infringed nationality rules by allegedly using United States-made sails.

Under the Deed of Gift, participating boats must be made in the country where the sailing club which they represent is located, which in Alinghi's case is Switzerland.

Alinghi said they were made in Villeneuve, Switzerland. Oracle alleged they were made in Nevada.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sir Russell Coutts’ eleventh hour copyright infringement notice relating to broadcast graphics has thrown a curve ball for America’s Cup organisers.

Coutts said the US team was prepared to give Alinghi “several weeks” to change the sails if a New York supreme court ruled in its favour on the issue.

If the court did not make a decision before the race Oracle would take part in the competition under protest and the result could be overturned, Coutts said.

The courts did not hold a hearing on the legality of Alinghi's sails in time for the event, which Oracle went on to win.