Airlines warned that vaccines are not a solution to aviation industry's woes

Capa – Centre for Aviation says most trunk routes are not commercially viable will need ongoing government support to continue.

Airlines have been warned that coronavirus vaccines will not be a solution to the aviation industry’s problems with quarantine requirements expected to persist for many months, and borders to open and close unpredictably.

Last year was the worst on record for the aviation industry due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with full year traffic down around two thirds on 2019. And the International Air Transport Association (Iata) isn’t predicting 2021 will be much better with losses of US$39 billion (NZ$54b) forecast for the global industry over the year.

Capa – Centre for Aviation founder and chairman emeritus Peter Harbison said international air travel would struggle to get off the ground in 2021 with revenue for airlines in the first half of 2021 looking “something close to catastrophic”.

He said vaccines were “not the solution” to the industry’s problems and would instead be a “sideshow” for international aviation for most of the year.

Vaccines would take many months to roll out and vaccination priority was going to be given to people who had, in most cases, lower travel propensity, he said.

“The younger, healthier people will not receive vaccinations till later in 2021 – that’s if they receive them at all in 2021,” Harbison said.

“Then there's the point that no one is vaccinated until everybody is vaccinated.”

The number of different vaccines and recognition and safety standards of those would also be an issue, he said.

“This remains with national health authorities, and they have varying levels of risk tolerance.”

Singapore Airlines is the first airline in the world to adopt Iata's Covid-19 health passport dubbed Travel Pass.

Late last year Iata developed a digital “Travel Pass” framework, allowing travellers to securely store and present information related to Covid-19 tests, as well as their vaccination status in the future.

In December Air New Zealand's alliance partner Singapore Airlines started trialling the app and, if successful, will extend it across its network.

Harbison said the absence of corporate travel would significantly undermine the economics of long haul flying.

Airlines traditionally made their biggest margins selling business class fares to corporate travellers, but since the start of the pandemic, international business travel has dried up.

“There'll be very limited business travel, perhaps as much as 50 per cent of previous levels in the second and half of the year, but even that's probably optimistic.”

He said there should be a “modest acceleration” in airline revenue in some markets in the second half of 2021.

Most routes connecting major cities or countries would not be commercially viable and would need government subsidies to remain open, Harbison said.

Short-haul services would become increasingly competitive and lower yielding and low cost carriers would be best placed to take advantage of the new market conditions, he said.

“They're usually best positioned to benefit from the recovery process after a major shock. And the recovery will be led by domestic and international short haul leisure markets”, he said.

The whole supply chain for full service carriers was being “significantly attacked in this environment”, he said.