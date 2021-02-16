Meatworks are 'gory and messy and nasty', but the slaughtering's humane

There’s no getting around the fact that an animal died to provide the sausages sizzling on New Zealand BBQs this summer – each year, New Zealand slaughters millions of cows, sheep and lambs.

But people who think of a bloke in white gumboots doing the dispatching in a traditional freezing works have the wrong idea, says Meat Industry Association chief executive Sirma Karapeeva.

“It’s unfortunate that terminology ‘freezing works’, it’s more about the high-end food production.”

Karapeeva, who comes from a policy background and not a farm, has visited abattoirs as part of her job.

SUPPLIED Alliance meat processing plant at Lorneville, just out of Invercargill.

“I was quite nervous about what I might see or how I would react. I was very pleasantly surprised about how the process was so, so quick, with the least amount of trauma and distress, given what they have to do,” she said.

“We have to be quite realistic and open about it – if we eat meat, it doesn’t miraculously appear on our plate. It’s from an animal, and it’s processed in a particular way.

“If people have a fundamental problem with that and don’t choose to eat meat, then we’re not here to advocate they change.”

But many of those happy to eat meat want assurances the animal has been well looked after.

Professor Craig Johnson, an expert in animal welfare science at Massey University, has been in a lot of meat plants. They were “gory and messy and nasty”, but he said the killing process in New Zealand, which required all animals to be electrically stunned prior to slaughter, was humane.

The most stressful part of the process for the animals was being transported to the abattoirs.

“The stuns are almost always effective first time, so the animals get to the killing box and are provided the means by which they lose awareness instantaneously, and they don’t regain awareness before they’re dead.”

If the primary stun did not work, a backup stun was quickly provided.

“I’ve been involved with the odd prosecution of cases where that hasn’t happened, and they are quite rare,” he said.

“The issue is really with transport.

“There’s a reasonable amount of regulation in the code of transport which is there to protect the welfare of those animals when they travel. Having said that, because for those animals for most of them it will be the first time they have travelled, it’s probably not going to be a pleasant experience for them.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Each year, New Zealand slaughters millions of cows, sheep and lambs.

However, he said transport times were shorter, animals were looked after better now, and there was better legislative practice for prosecuting people who did not follow the rules.

New Zealand was continually developing codes of welfare for animals, and society’s tolerance for practices were constantly changing, he said.

The Animal Welfare Act included welfare codes covering commercial slaughter, and transport of animals within New Zealand.

“I live in a world where I think that farming of animals is acceptable as long as those animals have a reasonable quality of life, and I think that as long as animals are not transported too far and they’re transported under appropriate circumstances, even though that’s probably not a pleasant experience for them I think that’s a justifiable way to treat animals when you’re farming them for meat,” Johnson said.

Willie Wiese, the head of manufacturing at Alliance Group, New Zealand’s second-largest red meat processor, said there were internal audits, external audits by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), customer audits and vet oversight, as well as video cameras throughout the facilities. The audits cover animal welfare as well as food hygiene, and health and safety.

“Some of these audits are unannounced, and some of them obviously we’re well aware of,” Wiese said.

Alliance’s seven plants are currently allocated MPI’s top audit mark, a six.

SUPPLIED Alliance Group head of manufacturing Willie Wiese.

Examples of what audits look at include how animals are loaded off the trucks into the pens, how animals are moved through the plant, and how they are slaughtered, as well as how the meat is handled, and how contamination is prevented or managed.

Alliance is New Zealand’s largest sheep meat processor and exporter, and a significant processor of beef and venison.

“I fully agree that the New Zealand consumer, and probably globally as well, consumers are a bit disconnected from the actual process of getting the product from the farm to their plate,” he said.

“They can, however, rest assured that we have really high animal welfare and food safety standards in place, in New Zealand specifically and in other countries as well.”

Alliance arranged the transport of animals from farms, with animals are taken to the closest plant to minimise the time in a truck.

“We have time slots, and people ready waiting for the vehicles to arrive, so we can offload the animals, take them into the pens, make sure they have enough water, making sure they’re in a good condition,” said Wiese.

“In the pens they get washed, then they go up a race which is almost like a set of stairs, and so they go up a slight incline in the race where they get stunned and then, obviously in a halal way, primary processed, slaughtered.”

Alliance and other processors kill and process animals according to halal requirements, in which the animal bleeds out and dies from the 'halal cut' to the throat. The electrical stunning, done according to New Zealand specifications, means it does not feel pain.

Once the animal is dead, it is taken to be processed into different cuts, and the meat taken to cold stores and then shipped.

The animals are divided up into five quarters he says – four quarters for meat, and the fifth is all the other parts that aren’t eaten, meaning almost nothing is wasted.

“Our big focus and one of our core strategic objectives is to maximise the value we extract from the carcass, and whatever we don’t use, which is very little, goes into a rendering process,” he said.

The “co-products” include wool, skins, products for pharmaceuticals, or parts rendered into protein for pet food and tallow.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff “As long as you give the animal a good life, it’s only got one bad day and that’s at the end,” says Whariti Meats’ Russell Hunter.

At the other end of the scale is Woodville-based homekill butchery Whariti Meats, which kills and processes between 10 and 15 beef cattle, up to 50 sheep, and 10 to 15 pigs a week.

It also processes meat brought in by hunters, and more exotic animals such as emus, ostriches and llamas.

Customers include lifestyle block owners with a handful of animals, and farmers who have a few animals killed at home for their own consumption, said co-owner Russell Hunter.

There’s little waste, even if people don’t want the offal. Everything not used is turned into blood and bone, he said.

A slaughterman is sent to the property, where the animal is shot and prepared for processing before it is taken to the butchery.

“Usually with a cattle beast it’ll stand with a couple of mates, we encourage them not to leave it by itself,” Hunter said.

“A lot of the time you get there, they’re standing chewing on a bit of hay or a bit of grass, and they don’t even know what’s hit them.”

Some customers didn’t mind watching while the animal was killed, but many didn’t want to, said Hunter.

“Some people like to see the animal, make sure it’s all good, and then a lot of people just can’t.

“A lot of lifestylers do get quite attached to them, and a lot of lifestylers tell their kids Brandy the calf has gone to the sale, when it’s actually come to us.”

It was stressful for animals being taken to the unfamiliar surroundings of an abattoir, which affected the quality of the meat, he said.

Hunter, who was a dairy farmer for 20 years, still rears stock, including sheep, cattle and about 30 free-range pigs.

“As long as you give the animal a good life, it’s only got one bad day and that’s at the end. That’s just the way it is, unfortunately.”