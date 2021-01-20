Ardmore Flying School showing 'blatant disregard' for employment law, union says

Ardmore Flying School is well respected in the aviation industry and has a proud history, having trained many Air New Zealand pilots.

The new owners of a top New Zealand flying school have shown a “blatant disregard” for employment law by proposing at short notice to put flight instructors on new contracts with radically reduced hours, a pilots union says.

Ardmore Flying School (AFS) in Papakura, Auckland, which has been training pilots since 1961, changed hands last year when it was sold to Nicolai Moore and Fang Dai.

New Zealand Airline Pilots Association president (NZALPA) Andrew Ridling said under its new management AFS, on December 24, told flight instructors of a proposal to vary working conditions, including a change from being permanent salaried employees to permanent hourly waged employees.

On January 2 AFS changed its position and proposed to make flight instructors part-time employees paid hourly, he said.

On 10 January it changed its proposal yet again, advising that instructors would be moved to part-time employment with minimum guaranteed hours only, he said.

Flight instructors had been working 40 hours a week earning about $800. But under the proposal they would be paid about $320 a week, Ridling said.

Supplied New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Andrew Ridling says the school has apologised for its handling of the situation.

On Tuesday the company did a U-turn on its proposals and sat down at the negotiating table with union representatives, the union says.

The company has been approached for comment.

The upheaval had been stressful for staff and the union hoped to have a resolution by the end of the week, Ridling said.

Of the 16 instructors at Ardmore, nine were NZALPA members, but the union did not have a collective agreement with the school.

Ridling said NZALPA’s lawyers had not seen such a blatant disregard for the Employment Relations Act.

“Unfortunately, we are not exaggerating when we say that the NZALPA legal team has not witnessed such a blatant disregard for the Employment Relations Act and well-settled legal principles relating to consultation and restructuring, not to mention the welfare of employees.”

The new owners had no links to the previous owners who were well respected in New Zealand aviation, he said.

On Sunday instructors were told their contracts were finished, without their consent, they were now employed on an hourly wage scheme, with only part-time minimum guaranteed hours and that if they did not sign the new contract immediately they would be given four weeks’ notice and be made redundant, Ridling said.

They were also told that if they did not sign the new contract immediately, the owners would liquidate the business on January 20, he said.

Ridling said there was enough domestic students signed up to sustain the business in the short to medium term and the proposed restructure was unrelated to Covid-19.

When the pandemic ended there would an increase in demand for trained pilots, he said.

Ridling said if individuals at the flying school wanted to file personal grievances then NZALPA would support them.

”Being so junior in the industry a lot of them don’t want to speak up.“