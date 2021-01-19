Air NZ most complained about company, Commerce Commission says

Air New Zealand cancelled thousands of flights and grounded planes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commerce Commission received more complaints about Air New Zealand than any other company in the year to June 2020, the market watchdog says.

But the Commerce Commission said that a complaint laid against a company did not necessarily mean the company had done anything wrong, and larger companies generated more complaints due to their size and scale. Also, some complaints were not investigated because they were unfounded, it said.

Information released under the Official Information Act (OIA) shows Air New Zealand was the subject of 329 customer complaints to the Commerce Commission in a year when the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the aviation sector.

Air New Zealand cancelled more than four million seats due to Covid-19 travel restrictions and falling passenger demand, resulting in customers flooding the airline’s call centres and social media channels seeking answers.

In most cases Air New Zealand was offering customers credit, not refunds, for their cancelled flights, prompting widespread criticism, including from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Chief executive Greg Foran told a select committee that its call centres were fielding up to 75,000 calls a day from customers, and he apologised to those who had a bad experience with the airline.

It had simply been caught off guard by the sheer scale of the pandemic, he said.

Telcos Spark and Vodafone were the next most complained about companies with 284 and 266 complaints respectively.

In its OIA response the Commerce Commission said complaints data on its own did not paint a complete picture of compliance with the law.

“The fact that a complaint has been received does not necessarily mean that a trader has done anything wrong or any harm has been caused to any consumer or competitor.”

Some complaints were not investigated by the commission because they were unfounded or outside its jurisdiction, and some complaints that were investigated would not require further action.

The data only reflected what people had chosen to report to the commission or to other organisations that had passed it on to the commission, it said.

“Larger traders are likely to generate more complaints as a function of their scale.”

Complaint volumes for a trader could be about a single matter or multiple matters.

Some matters that attracted a high level of publicity could generate a large volume of complaints, it said.

