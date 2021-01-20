Air NZ 'looking into' Covid-19 digital health passport adopted by Emirates and Singapore Airlines

Emirates, owner of the world's largest Airbus A380 fleet, is one of the first airlines in the world to trial Iata’s Travel Pass

Air New Zealand is “looking into” a Covid-19 digital health passport being trialled by Singapore Airlines and Emirates to make international travel safer and easier during the pandemic.

In late 2020 airline lobby group International Air Transport Association (Iata), of which Air New Zealand is a member, launched its “Travel Pass” app, allowing travellers to securely store and present information related to Covid-19 tests, as well as their vaccination status.

In December Air New Zealand's alliance partner Singapore Airlines started trialling the app and, if successful, will extend it across its network.

On Wednesday Emirates said it had also partnered with Iata to trial the technology, allowing passengers to create a “digital passport” to ensure their pre-departure Covid-19 test and vaccination meets the requirements of their destination.

Passengers will also be able use the app to share test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines.

When Air New Zealand was asked about its plans to adopt Iata’s Travel Pass a spokeswoman said: “At this stage we don’t have a lot to say however, we are looking into it and will likely have something in a few weeks.”

On Wednesday the New Zealand Government said pre-departure testing requirements will extend to travellers from most countries from Tuesday as new strains of coronavirus have caused infection rates to spike overseas.

Travellers from Australia, Antarctica and most Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Vanuatu are exempt.

Emirates said prior to a full roll out of the Travel Pass it would implement validation of Covid-19 tests before departure.

From April Emirates customers travelling from Dubai will be able to share their Covid-19 test status directly with the airline before reaching the airport through the app, which will then auto-populate their details on its check-in system.

Emirates chief operating officer Adel Al Redha said it had worked with Iata to simplify and digitally transmit information required by countries into its systems.

Iata senior vice president for airport, passenger, cargo and security Nick Careen said having Emirates as a partner would bring valuable input and feedback to improve the Travel Pass programme.

“This is the first step in making international travel during the pandemic as convenient as possible giving people the confidence that they are meeting all Covid-19 entry requirements by governments.”

As borders re-open the Travel Pass would be enhanced with more capabilities to meet all government testing or vaccination verification requirements, he said.

The Travel Pass app includes a registry of testing and eventually vaccination centres and will allow authorised labs and test centres to securely send test results or vaccination certificates to passengers.

Emirates has also rolled out a Covid-19 vaccination programme for its United Arab Emirates (UAE) workforce, with priority being placed on its frontline aviation workforce, including flight crew.

It is making both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines available to employees. Alternatively they can opt to get vaccinated for free at government designated medical centres and clinics.

The UAE is on track to inoculate more than 50 per cent of its population by the end of March.