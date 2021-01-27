Airlines need roughly $600m in government support to keep air links open, airline group says

The Board of Airlines Representatives of New Zealand supports a range of airlines including Air New Zealand and Jetstar.

The Government needs to provide roughly $600 million in additional support to airlines in order to keep air links to New Zealand open while the country’s borders remain closed, an airline group says.

The Board of Airlines Representatives of New Zealand (Barnz) executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers, on behalf of airlines, said it was calling for an extension of aviation support packages from the Government following comments from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that the border was likely to remain closed until the latter part of 2021.

In April the Government directed $600m to the aviation sector to support airlines and airports and protect supply chains.

“Now it was time to see another similar sized support package set up fast,” Tighe-Umbers said.

New Zealand was at “severe risk” of losing what few international air links it had left, he said.

Before the pandemic there were 44 direct air connections to New Zealand. Now there were about a dozen, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives New Zealand executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says New Zealand is at risk of losing the few remaining international air links it has.

International air travel was down by 95 per cent, he said.

“Our remaining air links simply cannot survive unsupported. The Government must act to preserve them.”

In an example of how precarious international air links are for airlines at the moment, Emirates recently suspended flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane until further notice due to “operational reasons” after Australia put a cap on international arrivals, similar to managed isolation limits New Zealand has in place.

Emirates has made no announcement regarding changes to its New Zealand schedule.

Tighe-Umbers said the Government had been covering costs airlines must pay for border agency and air navigation services but that had now stopped.

An air cargo support scheme was the only thing keeping many airlines flying here, he said, but that was due to finish at the end of March.

Barnz was calling for an extension of the cargo support scheme and the Essential Transport Connectivity scheme established to provide short to medium support to transport providers that could prove they were essential to the aviation sector and that without it, the operation and recovery of the aviation system would be significantly impeded.

Extending support to airlines would be key to quickly restarting the international tourism sector once a vaccination programme had been rolled out, he said.

“Let’s not make the mistake of throwing away our $17 billion export earner, tourism, just because we didn’t make another investment in retaining air connectivity.”