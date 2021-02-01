Seafood firm could lose $20m vessel after trawling in protected area

Seafood company Sanford Limited could lose a $20 million deep water stern trawler after it was found trawling in a protected fishing area. (File photo)

Seafood company Sanford Limited could lose a $20 million fishing vessel after it was found trawling in a protected fishing area off the coast of Stewart Island.

Defence counsel for the company appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Monday after it was charged with trawling in a lower buffer zone of a benthic protected area (BPA).

BPAs are areas of seabed in New Zealand where trawling within 100 metres is prohibited to prevent destroying ecosystems.

Off-bottom trawl fishing is allowed in BPAs if certain requirements are met, including notifying the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) beforehand and having two MPI observers on board during the activity.

The charges brought by MPI relate to multiple incidents in the same BPA in 2017 and 2018.

On October 28, 2017 the San Waitaki, a deep-water stern trawler with processing factory and freezer facilities on board, left the Timaru port.

Grant Clifford Walker, 50, was on board as the skipper of the vessel, and William Dessiou Lash, 45, as the first mate. Each took turns controlling the vessel, working 12 hour-shifts at a time.

Between October 31 and November 5, the San Waitaki entered a BPA situated about 70 nautical miles west of South Cape on Stewart Island. The area is known as Puysegur.

No contact was made with the Fisheries Communication Centre prior to entering the protection area.

Supplied A total of 22,860kg of orange roughy was seized by the Ministry for Primary Industries. (File photo)

The fishing reporting system on board captured the vessel trawling on the seabed for more than three hours during this time. Orange roughy was the target species of the trawls and made up 2520kg of the estimated 2870kg of fish caught.

On October 20, 2018 trawler again left the Timaru port with Walker and Lash on board, entering Puysegur on October 28.

Data showed the vessel trawled the seabed in the protection area numerous times.

In total, 22,860kg of orange roughy was taken from a total catch of 24,970kg of fish.

On November 5, 2018 MPI became aware of fishing activity in the protection area and contacted Sanford’s vessel manager. The San Waitaki left the area promptly.

Stuff Sanford is New Zealand's largest fishing company.

When interviewed by investigators, both Walker and Lash denied being aware they were bottom-trawling in a BPA at the time.

Walker pleaded guilty to two representative charges and Lash to one representative charge of using a trawl net in the lower buffer zone of a BPA. Sanford Ltd pleaded guilty to three of the same representative charges.

Both the company and the two men face fines of up to $100,000.

In addition, the company could be ordered to forfeit the San Waitaki, valued at $20m, to the Crown.

The fish taken by the vessel in 2018 were seized and sold, with the proceeds of $150,720 being held by the Crown.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll has reserved his sentencing decision.

Sanford’s acting chief executive, Andre Gargiulo, said the fishing by its vessel was “utterly unintentional”, that the company has an “exemplary record”, and that it was “both embarrassed and apologetic that this occurred”.

“Frankly, we feel embarrassed and disappointed with ourselves about what happened. We have, for a long time, been one of the New Zealand fishing companies supporting BPAs and helped to bring them into existence,” Gargiulo said.

“To then accidentally miss one and unintentionally fish inside it is unacceptable to us, and we are very sorry.”

The company has since put in new processes to prevent similar mistakes reoccurring.