NZX rides Wall Street's coat-tails, gains 0.3 per cent but Spark a dampener

The New Zealand sharemarket followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, notching up a 0.36 per cent gain after two sessions of losses.

The benchmark NZX50 Index closed up 46.7 points at 13,091.21 after a 0.4 per cent dip on Tuesday.

“Even though we’re firmer, we’re probably lagging behind some of the other markets around the world at the moment,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson.

“Overall a good increase among most of our leading stocks, although Spark is just lagging behind. It did open firmer this morning but has drifted somewhat,” he said.

Spark was down 1.8 per cent at $4.76, while other blue chip decliners included A2 Milk, down 0.2 per cent at $11.07, and Auckland International Airport, down 0.6 per cent at $7.40

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.6 per cent at $33.70, Mainfreight rose 1.2 per cent to $66.99, and Fletcher Building rose 2.8 per cent to $6.45.

Electricity stocks once again had a very volatile day, Meridian Energy in particular which hit a session low of $6.80 before closing at $7.14, up 0.5 per cent.

Contact Energy was down 1.9 per cent at $8.25.

“The news of the day was Fonterra lifting the farm gate milk price range, so that got the Kiwi dollar starting to firm up from early this morning, so that’s probably given a little bit of confidence to investors as well,” Williamson said.

Fonterra/Supplied Fonterra’s forecast payout increase was expected to inject almost $11 billion into the economy this year.

Fonterra’s whole milk prices have risen to their highest levels in five years, boosting its forecast payout to farmers this season.

Sky TV shares rose 11.8 per cent to 17.9c. The pay-TV operator increased its forecast for annual profit to between $37.5 million and $45m in the year to June 30, up from its November forecast for profit of between $20m and $30m.

“This is the second upgrade from Sky TV, so it’s good to see, and showing some positive trends,” Williamson said, noting that the share price was still at a very low level.

Investors remained focused on the financial reporting season to kick off in a couple of weeks, which should just show how listed companies have performed.

“I think it’s very important what the directors have to say going forward and how they see things, so it’ll give us a very good idea on not just what they've done in the last six months but what they’re expecting going forward,” he said.

Colin Ziemer On Wall Street, big tech companies and banks helped power a broad rally.

Offshore, Asian shares opened mostly higher on Wednesday although markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were lower. Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 80 points, or 1.1 per cent, at 6843.4 in late afternoon trading

The advance followed a broad rally on Wall Street, where big tech companies and banks helped power a broad rally.

However, shares in GameStop and other recent high-flying stocks hyped by online traders plunged. GameStop plunged 60 per cent to US$90 a share, and cinema operator AMC Entertainment lost 41.2 per cent to US$7.82 a share.

The benchmark S&P 500 rose 1.4 per cent, or 52.45 points, to 3826.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 475.57 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 30,687.48. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 209.38 points, or 1.6 per cent, to 13,612.78.

