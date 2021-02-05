Covid-19: Relaxing border restrictions by arrival country too risky, experts say

It makes sense for New Zealand to have a border system based on countries’ Covid-19 risk in the future, but at the moment we need to do all we can to stop the disease at the border, says a mathematical modelling expert.

A report published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, commissioned by Auckland International Airport, concluded that loosening border restrictions for some low-risk countries resulted in a small increase – one infection every 10 months - in the rate of undetected Covid-19 infections leaving quarantine.

The study was funded by Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports and Air New Zealand, and one of the study's authors was an Air New Zealand employee.

With 65,272 travellers per month, the number of undetected Covid-19 infections leaving quarantine was one every 45, 15 and 31 months for Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 countries, respectively, the authors said.

Using a risk-based border system was expected to increase the overall rate of undetected active Covid-19 infections exiting quarantine from the current 0.40 a month to 0.50 a month, or an increase of one extra infection every 10 months.

Level 1 countries included China, Malaysia, and the Australian states of Tasmania, Queensland, South Australia, and Western Australia; Level 2 countries included South Korea, Vietnam, and New South Wales in Australia; and Level 3 countries were Hong Kong, Canada, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and Ireland.

Covid-free were the Cook Islands, Samoa, Taiwan, Thailand, and Australia’s Northern Territory and ACT.

The Government’s policy to allow only citizens, residents and a few other exceptions to travel to New Zealand, and 14-day isolation and quarantine on arrival, have had a significant impact on the country, particularly the tourism industry, the authors said.

“New Zealand has had relatively few cases of Covid-19, with a total of 1683 confirmed test-positive cases and 25 deaths at the time of writing. At present, 67 per cent of all cases have been either imported or import-related.”

New Zealand was relatively restricted compared with European and other English-speaking countries because its border policy did not vary depending on the rate of infection at the country of departure.

Australia has opened the door to Kiwi travellers for one-way quarantine-free travel because it considers New Zealand a low-risk country for Covid-19.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank, an expert in mathematical modelling of complex biological and social systems, said it made sense to have a border system based on the rate of Covid-19 in the country of departure at some point.

“We will need a framework of this type to relax border restrictions once the world begins to emerge from the pandemic,” he said.

“However, Covid-19 is more prevalent now that at almost any point in the past. At the moment, we need to do everything we can to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into the community, not taking on additional risk."

The authors predicted that selectively relaxing border restrictions for arrivals from low-risk countries, with more stringent requirements for people from high-risk countries, could allow five times more people to enter New Zealand than at present, while increasing the risk to the New Zealand community by 20-50 per cent.

"This might not sound like a big increase in risk, but it means that breaches like the one that occurred at the Pullman Hotel last week will occur 20-50 per cent more frequently,” said Plank, whose Covid-19 mathematical modelling research was partly funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

“This increases the chance of a community outbreak and the possibility that an Alert Level change would be needed to contain it.”

Before the border restrictions were relaxed, New Zealand would have to make absolutely sure the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities were fit for purpose and did not help spread the virus, Plank said.

“The majority of our border breaches have occurred when a border worker got infected by a recent arrival. If the number of infected arrivals increases, this will also increase the risk of future infections in border workers.”

University of Auckland physicist Professor Shaun Hendy said the methodology was sound, “broadly speaking”, although he questioned the practicality of using reported fatalities in order to categorise traveller risk.

The authors estimated each country’s up-to-date prevalence of infectious Covid-19 cases based on new cases, deaths and recovery from United States university John Hopkins’ register.

“As the authors acknowledge, there is a lag between infection and death of around three weeks,” Hendy said.

“Looking back to March 2020, if we had been using the system proposed by the authors, the lag between infection and death would probably have prevented us from escalating border controls fast enough to prevent the Alert Level 4 lockdown.”

He said more responsive indicators would be needed for a workable scheme for managing travel bubbles, and the global situation had changed considerably even since the paper was accepted.

“With this change in global risk, it is far from clear that even our existing border settings are sufficient to reduce the chances of a substantial outbreak to acceptable levels.”

Hendy leads Te Pūnaha Matatatini’s Covid-19 modelling programme, which received funding from MBIE.