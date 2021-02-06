Covid-19: Dr Siouxsie Wiles criticises Air NZ for letting people remove masks

Auckland University microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles has accused Air New Zealand of undermining public health messaging by allowing passengers to take off their masks while eating on-board.

Wiles said that although people were legally required to wear face coverings while travelling on a domestic flight during Covid-19 Alert Level 1, she felt the airline had not taken the requirement seriously by continuing to offer food and drink.

“And this means people take their masks off during the flight to eat and drink,” she tweeted on Saturday.

“This makes me really angry as they got a massive bail out from the government to keep them viable & so surely in return they should be doing their bit for our team of 5 million.”

As domestic flights were relatively short, people could survive without the biscuit or chips that were being offered, she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles has criticised Air New Zealand for allowing passengers to take off their masks while eating on-board.

She had contacted the airline a number of times about its domestic mask policy but said she had not received a response.

According to the Government’s Covid-19 advice for Alert Level 1, passengers “legally must wear a face covering when you’re travelling on a domestic flight anywhere in New Zealand”. Private flights are not included.

Anyone refusing to wear an appropriate face covering is not allowed to board an Air New Zealand aircraft, but masks can be removed while eating or drinking.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline had recently reviewed its food and drink service with the Ministry of Health (MOH), and received support from the ministry to continue it under Alert Level 1.

“We continue to have regular dialogue around our settings with the MOH and the Ministry of Transport to ensure we keep everyone safe,” Foran said in a statement.

“Customers are of course still required to keep their mask or face covering on while they are not eating or drinking.

“I travel on our domestic services once a week serving tea and coffee and my experience has been that around two thirds of our customers opt to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and a snack while on board.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF People can survive a domestic flight without a biscuit or chips, Wiles says.

He said Air NZ had approached Wiles to discuss the measures it was taking to keep customers and staff safe.

The face mask requirement has caused some tension on domestic flights, with some people unhappy that passengers can remove them while eating, and others objecting to wearing them.

Last month a passenger on an Air New Zealand flight from Christchurch to Dunedin confronted staff over the mask requirement.

Wiles also criticised the airline for its association with a study looking into relaxing New Zealand’s border restrictions for people coming from countries with fewer Covid-19 infections.

The report published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, commissioned by Auckland International Airport, concluded that loosening border restrictions for some low-risk countries resulted in a small increase – one infection every 10 months - in the rate of undetected Covid-19 infections leaving quarantine.

The study was funded by Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch airports and Air New Zealand. One of the study's authors was Air New Zealand chief medical officer Dr Ben Johnston, and another was epidemiologist Dr Simon Thornley, part of the ‘Plan B’ which has opposed the Government’s lockdown approach to the pandemic.

The authors concluded that using a risk-based border system was expected to increase the overall rate of undetected active Covid-19 infections exiting quarantine from the current 0.40 a month to 0.50 a month, or an increase of one extra infection every 10 months.

University of Canterbury professor Michael Plank said the increased risk to New Zealand might not sound much, but “it means that breaches like the one that occurred at the Pullman Hotel last week will occur 20-50 per cent more frequently”.