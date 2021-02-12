Air New Zealand contractor says it will stop sending military work to the airline

CEO of Air New Zealand Greg Foran and Board Chair Dame Therese Walsh faced a committee of MPs today.

The company which provided Air New Zealand with a controversial Saudi military contract says it will not send any more work on military engines or gas turbines to the airline in future.

The national carrier has come under fire following revelations by TVNZ on Sunday that the airline’s subsidiary Air New Zealand Gas Turbines, based at Auckland International Airport, has been carrying out work for the Saudi navy.

A blockade by the Saudi navy has stopped food and supplies from reaching the war torn country of Yemen, where tens of thousands of children have died from famine since war broke out in the Arabian Peninsula state in 2015.

Air New Zealand has since terminated the $3 million contract and the job will be returned incomplete. The airline has apologised to MPs and the public for taking the contract and is reviewing its processes that led to the deal being signed in 2019, when Christopher Luxon, now a National MP, was chief executive.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran told MPs at select committee on Thursday that he was aware of five or six countries the company had military contracts with, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand. He would not name any others.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment about what other militaries it does work for.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the value of the Saudi contract was of an amount that meant it did not get elevated for the chief executive to be made aware of it.

The Saudi contract was awarded to Air New Zealand via third-party contractor MTU Aero Engines, headquartered in Munich, Germany.

MTU Aero Engines spokesman Eckhard Zanger said it had no other military business with Air New Zealand other than the Saudi military contracts.

The Saudi contracts involved the repair of three LM2500 gas turbines.

Produced by GE Aviation, the LM2500 is a marine gas turbine used by 33 navies worldwide.

It can be used in patrol boats, frigates, destroyers, cruisers, cargo/auxiliary ships and aircraft carriers. It is also available as a military generator set.

There have been 2542 units produced.

Zanger said MTU's maintenance activities, including business relations involving Saudi Arabia, were in line with German, European and United States export control regulations.

Air New Zealand’s decision to cancel the contract and return the job incomplete was currently being discussed between the parties involved, he said.

MTU Maintenance, the maintenance, repair and overhaul part of MTU Aero Engines had other contracts with Air New Zealand, mainly in the commercial area for non-military applications of industrial gas turbines, and commercial aircraft engines, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran and chairwoman Dame Therese Walsh appearing before Parliament’s Transport and Infrastructure Select Committee on Thursday.

MTU did not see a reason for discontinuing its work with Air New Zealand, particularly in the commercial gas turbines and aircraft engine area, he said.

MTU has been working with Air New Zealand on commercial aircraft for a number of years but the industrial gas turbines work has been in place since 2019, he said.

On Thursday Air New Zealand’s shareholding minister Grant Robertson said told media he would follow up with Air New Zealand about publicly disclosing the names of the countries it carried out military work for.

“Mr Foran has obviously said today that he knows the number, if he knows the number he knows the name, so I think we should all follow that up,” Robertson said.