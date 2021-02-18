Auckland Airport posts 80 per cent fall in profit, doesn't expect a trans-Tasman bubble by June 30

Auckland Airport’s international passenger volumes have been a fraction of what they were before Covid-19.

Auckland International Airport has posted an after tax profit of $28 million for the six months to December, and is forecasting a full year loss of up to $55m as hopes of a Tasman bubble before July fade.

The interim profit is an 80 per cent reduction on the previous year. When allowing for adjustments, including removing property value increases due to annual volatility, the company made a net underlying loss after tax of $10.5m.

Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood said it was not expecting a trans-Tasman bubble to get off the ground before June 30 and the company was predicting to post an after tax loss of between $35m and $55m for the 2021 financial year.

“Although the Government remains committed to restarting two-way trans-Tasman travel, and we support this, for the purposes of this underlying earnings guidance we have assumed there will be no material quarantine-free, two-way Tasman travel during the remainder of the 2021 financial year.”

The guidance also assumes no further lockdowns of an extended duration during the period, he said.

Shareholders will not receive an interim dividend.

The national gateway has been deeply affected by Covid-19 border restrictions with international passengers down 97 per cent and domestic passengers down 45 per cent resulting on total passenger numbers falling 73 per cent to 2.8 million, compared to the six months to December 31, 2019.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Auckland Airport chief executive Adrian Littlewood says it does not expect the trans-Tasman bubble to open before July.

Its stock price has fallen $1.40 over the past year to trade at around $7. In August, it posted a $194m full year profit, down 63 per cent on the prior year.

Brokerage firm Forsyth Barr said Thursday’s interim result was the company’s first after tax loss since listing in 1998.

Littlewood said the airport’s recovery path was strongly linked to two-way quarantine free trans-Tasman travel.

Low passenger numbers, especially international and transit passengers, resulted in significant decreases to the company’s key aeronautical, retail and transport income, he said.

Revenue from hotel operations and its investment in Queenstown Airport also declined, he said.

Littlewood said Auckland Airport’s commercial property business was a highlight of the result with property revenue increasing 2.4 per cent to $47m.

Its commercial property portfolio is now valued at about $2.4 billion, up 15 per cent in the year to December.

Auckland Airport’s result comes a day after Queenstown Airport, which Auckland Airport owns a quarter of, posted a $2.2m profit for the six months to December, an 80 per cent drop on the previous year.

Auckland Airport chair Patrick Strange said domestic travel was starting to rebuild, and has now recovered to around 65 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

“The first half of the 2021 financial year has continued to be a challenging time for both the company and the wider aviation industry,” Strange said.

“While we were pleased to see domestic travel starting to rebuild, international travel has remained at very low levels.”