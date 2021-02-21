'It's all fake': Chinese migrant builders sold a dream, left exploited and hungry

Some Chinese migrants lured here by the promise of lucrative jobs instead have their wages stolen and their rights trampled, report Steve Kilgallon and Lucy Xia.

Zhao* eats an egg a day with rice porridge. It’s all he can afford.

He’s owed $14,000 in wages by various employers and was left without income for a work-related injury, for which he received no compensation.

It’s not the return Zhao and his wife expected when they invested their life savings - about $80,000 - into moving to New Zealand after being promised highly-paid, secure work in our booming building sector.

Zhao’s tale of disappointment is familiar to employment advocates who’ve seen a string of migrant Chinese construction workers complaining they’ve been ripped off.

The advocates – May Moncur, Matt McCarten, Nathan Santesso and Paul Yang – say the sector is rife with the exploitation of skilled Chinese migrant workers brought in on temporary visas before the Covid-19 crisis closed borders.

Since 2010, the number of Chinese nationals arriving on temporary work visas has risen from 16,020 a year to 22,192 in 2019, aided by a specific Chinese Skilled Workers’ Visa. The arrival of tradies has been fuelled by the construction boom and an industry-wide shortage of 60,000 workers.

The New Zealand Chinese Building Industry Association estimates 50 per cent of all residential construction work in Auckland is being undertaken by Chinese firms.

It’s easy to see why the Chinese workers came here: typically recruited from rural provinces by an agent, they are promised a steady, high-income job, a long-term visa and the potential of permanent residency. “It’s all fake,” says one worker, Yu*, who has overstayed the visa that cost him nearly $40,000 and is now working 66-hour weeks for $20 per hour cash.

Another, Qian*, who has had wages withheld by four different employers, says: “They say it’s a worker’s paradise. It’s bulls....”

The reality for many is they arrive to find (at least, initially) no work, or less secure, poorly-paid work and with visas they find hard to renew. Many end up in casualised day labour jobs - sometimes advertised on the Chinese social media platform WeChat.

While they work on major construction projects such as five-star hotels, they are hired and paid by sub-contractors several tiers down the food chain from the major firm holding the construction contract.

“Our problem right now is the sub-contracting model,” says Dennis Maga, general secretary of First Union. “The big players can pass on the responsibility to the sub-contractors, and say that’s where the problem is.”

Like other workers, Zhao paid his premium in cash to an agent who boasted of New Zealand contacts and promised there would be no issues working on a visitor visa, which he would arrange.

But since arriving from the coastal city of Nantong in late 2018, the only help Zhao says he has received is an airport pickup and initial work in a plastics factory, which soon went bust. Zhao’s local contact and his Chinese agent both blocked him.

Since then, he has moved between cash jobs on residential construction sites and renovations, with no contract, no minimum entitlements and in some cases, no wages at all, while his wife works for minimum wage as a live-in nanny.

LUCY XIA/Stuff Zhao rarely sees his wife, who works as a live-in nanny.

“I just need a salary, I won’t ask for too much,” says Zhao, who has 20 years of construction experience. He has never heard of holiday pay and was under the impression that “only local residents can get these kinds of benefits.”

Zhao, whose work in 2020 was further disrupted by the pandemic lockdowns, is still far from earning back the premium he paid to come here. He says he felt forced to illegally overstay his visa.

He’s been reduced to chasing his wages through pleading text messages. “Big boss, it’s been almost a year since you owed me money from September last year, let’s arrange a time to sort that ... Big boss, I may have sounded harsh a while ago, but I have no choice,” Zhao wrote in a series of messages to an employer who he says hadn’t paid him for 238 hours of work.

It was on the same building site where Zhao injured his back, shifting bricks for $15 an hour.

The ‘100-hour’ working week

David White/Stuff Yu: “We don’t ask for much.”

Yu* had been working in Israel for 12 years when an Auckland-based Chinese recruitment agent travelled there to sell him a dream - and a one-year New Zealand work visa for 180,000 RMB (about $38,000).

“It was all fake,” he says. “ ‘You’ll get paid more in New Zealand, your wife can come here, your kids can come here and get an education, you’ll get permanent residency’.”

Instead, for the first six months, he says he was left without work. Once his agent did find him work, he was paid $24 an hour. He’s twice failed to renew his visa - Immigration NZ told him his documents were forgeries. Now, he works for $20 an hour, paid in cash.

When the factory was busy, Yu says he worked for a night and a day non-stop, then had four hours sleep, then returned. One hundred hour weeks were not uncommon, he says. Now he says he works about 66 hours per week. He lives off $1000 a month, sending home $4000.

“The longer I stay in New Zealand the more you see other workers elsewhere experiencing the same - and other workers have been through worse.”

He smiles. “Since I made the decision to come to New Zealand, I have to stick to it. If I went home saying I was tired, people would laugh at me.”

His daughter was five when he left China; he saw her once during his Israeli sojourn. He’s only seen her once more since he moved to New Zealand.

“My daughter doesn’t call me dad because we have been apart for so long. We don’t have much to talk about because we have been apart for so long. I’m not sad about it.

“There is a cultural expectation that the man will work hard and earn money for his family and his kids’ education.’’

Yu is a stoic. He lives in a dishevelled old villa with five other Chinese migrants, some ducks, chickens and fruit trees close to a rural town where he works in a concrete factory.

They each pay $50 per week in board. They’ve used plyboard to cut the lounge in half to create another bunkroom. Yellow-painted sawhorses act as benches; 15-litre pails of drywall sit in the corner. When we spoke, he was anticipating a restaurant meal to celebrate Chinese New Year. It will be his only meal out for the year, he says.

“This living situation is not difficult for us. We don’t ask for much. When it rains, this house does not leak,” he says. “I think my life is okay right now. As long as I have food to eat and get some sleep, I’m okay…. I’m willing to do it because the pay is so much more.”

Tough cases to take

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Mike Treen says it’s time for a government-mandated fighting fund.

The issue for workers like Yu is they become trapped in exploitative situations. Many have poor English and cannot find work outside their own communities, says Chinese-born advocate May Moncur, who has worked with many Chinese migrants.

First Union’s Dennis Maga believes construction workers’ skills means they have some market leverage, making the sector’s issues not as bad as the rampant exploitation in liquor and hospitality, which has been extensively reported on by Stuff.

But the Chinese workers tend to be very poorly educated on local labour laws, says Unite Union advocate Julia Liu. Most have no idea at all about their rights, Liu says. “There is a language barrier, a culture barrier and a knowledge barrier.”

Liu posts information in Chinese in workers’ groups on WeChat, but says that’s not particularly effective as workers typically have limited education and literacy and are too time-scarce to do research.

In truth, for advocates these exploitation cases are unappealing to pursue: the workers have little money, poor language skills and keep little evidence. “These people have got no money and it is hard work, expensive work,” says Unite union national director Mike Treen.

In a sector with “zero union coverage”, Treen argues the Government should compel mandatory employment rights workshops for migrant construction workers delivered by an independent group, and a wage levy on all employers to pay for a fighting fund for employment disputes.

How do you hold the big firms to account? Treen says his approach has been “moral blackmail” to company head office: “We tell them we will expose them unless they take responsibility for their making it right,” Treen says. “They can’t wash their hands of their sub-contractors not doing the right thing by their staff. If they are employing rogue contractors they have to take a moral and legal responsibility for it, in our opinion.”

There have been some settlements, although the terms of these deals are kept confidential, and non-disparagement clauses mean workers cannot speak out.

One settlement resolved a dispute involving 20 workers allegedly exploited by a sub-contractor employed on the construction of Auckland’s luxury Park Hyatt hotel, being built by the Hong Kong-based construction giant Fu Wah International.

Fu Wah was founded and is chaired by Chinese businesswoman Chan Laiwa, whose family Forbes estimates is worth US$6bn. Contemporary news reports said they had asked Immigration NZ for permission to bring in 200 Chinese workers to build the hotel.

Another 30 Chinese migrant workers agreed to a confidential payout after a year-long legal battle against labour hire company National Personnel Ltd.

Four workers, Li Yanglin, Huang Jianjun, Yu Deli and Gao Litong, are presently pursuing an ERA case against an Auckland construction company, claiming they are owed about $40,000 of withheld wages after working 100-hour weeks at the company’s factory.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Gao Litong has taken his employer to the Employment Relations Authority for hundreds of hours of unpaid labour.

The four men, who all held valid work visas, lodged complaints with the Labour Inspectorate and with the ERA, through Moncur.

Two attempts at mediation failed, and the company then liquidated, and is now in receivership. The company’s director and sole shareholder registered a new company in September 2020.

The Ministry for Business Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has closed an investigation into the company, despite finding multiple breaches of employment record keeping (and two other employees who lodged, then withdrew, complaints) after the company and its director refused to engage with them. The four men's advocate, Moncur, says she’s disappointed MBIE didn’t made more exhaustive inquiries.

When contacted for comment, the company's sole director and shareholder said: "You can't talk to me about that, mate.” He said the matter had been dealt with through his lawyers and he was “no longer involved” with the company in liquidation.

Later, he added: “The matter is in the employment authority, and we are still waiting for our evidence to be heard. That is my only comment on the matter at this stage.”

One of the four complainants, Gao Litong, who arrived in New Zealand in 2018 said he paid $42,000 to an agent for a work visa on the promise of good pay and stable work,.

Paying for working abroad was an “unwritten rule” and he was prepared for his first year’s salary to pay off the premium.

Gao says he was offered $27 an hour, but claims he would work 100 to 120 hours a week, often without pay, and was asked to work all night two or three times a week.

“Those times were the worst, so I tell the others, working in this way will eventually destroy our health.”

Of his overnight shifts, Gao says: “At night, it would get very cold, I would be cold and hungry, that place is vast and empty, like a development area. There are no places around to buy food.”

Gao says he lost weight and resigned after a month of unpaid work. He said he was told the company had cash flow problems, or that clients hadn’t paid for work.

At mediation, Gao says he was told he was hired as a contractor, but says he was always told it was a permanent contract. “If we knew it was not a proper contract, we would never have signed it.”

Stuff has seen Gao’s original contract, which was a permanent employment contract. Stuff has also seen contractor agreements between the company and the three other workers which were provided to the workers’ advocate May Moncur. However, according to worker Li Yanglin, the contractor agreements were dishonest. “I’ve never signed that agreement,” says Li.

‘Worker's paradise? Bulls...’

LUCY XIA/Stuff Chinese migrant worker Qian surveys a site where he worked and says he was exploited by a sub-contractor.

Qian, another lured here by an apparently unscrupulous agent, says that in his three years in New Zealand, he has been ripped off by four different employers.

Between them they have withheld about $20,000 in wages, Qian says. “They say it’s a worker’s paradise,” he says. “It’s bulls....”

Qian, who has 38 years’ experience as a master carpenter, has worked in Burundi, Angola and Singapore before paying $40,000 for a work visa to come to New Zealand. It was for one year, but he thought it would be extended to three.

It wasn’t, and he’s now here illegally, trying to recoup his losses. He believes two middlemen in China, and one based here, took the bulk of the money. When he arrived, despite being promised steady employment, he was without work for six months. He says he was told “a lot of you came, there’s not enough work to go around”.

Qian worked for cash, without written records, meaning attempts to be repaid for his work on luxury city apartments and the refurbishment of state houses have faltered at mediation.

And the sub-contracting model has allowed his direct employers to excuse their failure to pay wages by claiming they themselves weren’t paid. “The society is divided into layers like this,” he says. “It’s unreasonable but what can we do?

“It’s useless trying to reason with them. I just need a job … [and] I’m in a very passive position.”

‘Should unscrupulous employers be worried? Yes’

Ross Giblin Immigration NZ general manager Steve Vaughan says there’s a focus on the construction industry.

Immigration NZ knows there are issues. The agency’s general manager Steve Vaughan says they have a “particular focus” on the construction industry and are engaging and educating the entire sector. He would like the sector itself to help regulate out the “bad actors”.

Vaughan says INZ has a “good level of understanding” of the issues facing the sector, and investigations “in the pipeline”.

“Are we aware of exploitation and things in the construction sector that aren’t as they should be? I would say absolutely, we are, and we are doing things about it. We absolutely have current investigations underway. Should some unscrupulous employers be worried? Absolutely they should be.”

Vaughan says they would use the “full force of the law” on employers who cut corners, broke minimum entitlements and didn’t treat “migrant workers with the respect and dignity” they deserve.

President of the New Zealand Chinese Building Association, Frank Xu, who is the deputy general manager of Auckland-based developer Shundi Customs, acknowledges there is exploitation among Chinese workers. But he says there is “another side" to the story.

“Some workers have learned how to use the law to protect themselves after coming to New Zealand,” he says. “There are many bosses in the industry, and companies who have said to me, these workers have been abroad for many years, they already know the tricks.”

Xu believes once employment disputes are taken to court, it is the employer that is in a more vulnerable position. “I think both parties [employer and worker] have issues.”

Xu says the large number of small construction firms run by Chinese New Zealanders struggle to familiarise themselves and comply with employment laws. They could improve their technical, safety and regulation compliance, he says. As a non-profit, the association can only "educate” its members through workshops. The government could do more enforcement work.

Asked about workers being expected to work 60-80 hours, Xu says the “cultural” aspect must be considered. “If you ignore the cultural background, you may say they are being exploited … (however) workers and employers, they have their own ways reaching an agreement.”

Xu says contracts are “probably not so important” for many Chinese companies and that informal culture needs to change. Many workers ask for extra hours, Xu says. When previously running his own construction company, one of his staff resigned saying he needed 70 hours of work a week to send more money home.

One hope for change, according to First Union’s Dennis Maga, is the Construction Accord agreement between government, unions and major building companies.

Maga says it provides levers to force the big companies to stamp out exploitative practices, including asking government to withhold state contracts. “Once we find … exploitative practice … we are going to be holding them [the big firms] accountable,” Maga says.

First has also negotiated fair labour market agreements with major labour hire companies. “Every time we discuss unions and collective agreements, they freak out. This is a soft approach to make sure they abide by minimum standards,” he says.

“A lot of employers are worrying about retaining their workforce right now because Covid has prevented them bringing workers in,” says Maga. “That’s a silver lining but it’s not sustainable - the landscape will change again. But for once, workers have some leverage.”

Construction Accord transformation director Dean Kimpton says he is unaware of Chinese migrant worker exploitation in the industry, but agrees it is it’s “of concern”.

When the Accord was set up to resolve issues facing the industry – including the collapse of several major players – one of its key goals was to provide safe, secure and well-paid careers. That goal did not differentiate between resident and migrant workers, Kimpton says.

Accord signatories are expected to act decisively if they have sub-contractors who don't meet those standards.

“If it is an issue, we need to flush it out and talk about it and decide how we go about dealing with it - this is right in the space where the Accord wants to operate,” he says.

All this will be thin comfort to the workers Stuff interviewed.

Asked about his future prospects, Zhao says he has little hope of successfully chasing down the $14,000 of wages he says is owed to him.

“If it wasn’t because for the pandemic, I would’ve gone back,” says the 55-year-old who has spent more than 20 years working away from home. He looks forward to the day borders open, flight prices drop and quarantine requirements are lifted.

Pseudonyms have been used for workers, marked with *, who have overstayed and are concerned about potential deportation and retribution from employers.

Know more about the exploitation of Chinese migrant workers? Email steve.kilgallon@stuff.co.nz and lucy.xia@stuff.co.nz

如果您有关于移民劳工剥削的爆料，请联系Stuff华语记者Lucy Xia – lucy.xia@stuff.co.nz 微信：lifeprayas1990