NZX slips 0.6% as Auckland Airport loses altitude, Moa hops up on brewery sale

The New Zealand sharemarket ended the week with a small slip as the flow of company reports paused on Friday.

The benchmark NZX50 Index fell 0.67 per cent, or 84.87 points, to 12,548.63. That followed a 0.3 per cent decline on Thursday.

It’s a reporting week, although there’s a bit due next week as well, but there’s no actual companies reporting today. After the news flow, it seems to be a bit of digestion,” said Greg Main, a director at Jarden.

Leading turnover was Auckland International Airport, with $34.4 million worth of shares traded in the wake of Thursday’s result.

The blue chip airport stock was down 2.1 per cent at $6.75, on the heels of a 1 per cent drop after it revealed interim profit fell to $28m, and said it expected an annual loss of up to $55m. Shareholders will not receive an interim dividend.

“It will be interesting to see how that [border] reopening phases through for them,” said Main.

“I think it will take years, a couple of years for airline capacity to get on, and tickets and prices aren’t going ot be what they were pre-Covid. It’ll take a while for volume to return.”

Shares in Skellerup rose 1.2 per cent to $4.20, after the maker of Red Band gumboots said on Thursday it had made a record interim profit and increased its first-half dividend.

“Skellerup has continued its good recent run, they had their result yesterday which was a very good result. You’ve got to give credit to management for how they’ve changed that business over the last five years,” said Main.

Shares in Moa Group jumped 3.6 per cent to 20c after the company said it is selling its loss-making Moa Brewing Company for $1.9 million to focus on its hospitality businesses. The shares sold for $1.25 each when the company listed.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 1.7 per cent at $32.95.

Meridian Energy fell 3.9 per cent to $5.90 and Contact Energy was off 1.9 per cent at $7.11. Smaller power stocks also took a hit, with Genesis down 1.9 per cent at $3.55, Mercury down 2.4 per cent at $6.40, and Trustpower 3.1 per cent lower at $8.38.

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare lost 4.4 per cent to $15.05.

Overseas, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index fell 1.4 per cent, or 97.9 points, to 6788 in late afternoon trading.

Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Friday after disappointing United States jobs and economic data.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4 per cent to 3913.97, its third straight daily decline. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4 per cent to 31,493.34, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 0.7 per cent.

Shares of GameStop fell 11.4 per cent. Congress is conducting a hearing on the recent volatility of companies caught in a tug-of-war between Wall Street institutional investors betting against the companies and the online retail investors who pushed shares higher.

- With AP