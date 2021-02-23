Seafood firm loses $20m vessel after trawling in protected area

Sanford Limited has been fined by the Christchurch District Court after one of its trawlers trawled in a protected fishing area off the coast of Stewart Island. (File photo)

Seafood company Sanford Limited has lost a $20 million fishing vessel after it admitted trawling in a protected fishing area off the coast of Stewart Island.

The Christchurch District Court has ordered the company to forfeit the San Waitaki – a 64m deep water stern trawler with a processing factory and freezer facilities on board – to the Crown. The company has also been fined $36,000.

In February, Sanford pleaded guilty to trawling in a lower buffer zone of a benthic protected area (BPA).

BPAs are areas of seabed in New Zealand where trawling within 100 metres is prohibited to prevent destroying ecosystems.

READ MORE:

* Seafood firm could lose $20m vessel after trawling in protected area

* Trawl gear damages fragile coral reefs, so why is the Government sanctioning more hauls?

* Sealord fined $24,000 and ordered to forfeit vessel for trawling in protected zone



The charges brought by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) relate to multiple incidents in the same BPA in 2017 and 2018.

On October 28, 2017 the San Waitaki left the Timaru port. Grant Clifford Walker, 50, was on board as the skipper of the vessel, and William Dessiou Lash, 45, as the first mate.

Each took turns controlling the vessel, working 12 hour-shifts at a time.

Between October 31 and November 5, the San Waitaki entered a BPA situated about 70 nautical miles west of South Cape on Stewart Island. The area is known as Puysegur.

Stuff Sanford is New Zealand's largest fishing company.

No contact was made with the Fisheries Communication Centre prior to entering the protection area.

The fishing reporting system on board captured the vessel trawling on the seabed for more than three hours during this time. Orange roughy was the target species of the trawls and made up 2520kg of the estimated 2870kg of fish caught.

On October 20, 2018 trawler again left the Timaru port with Walker and Lash on board, entering Puysegur on October 28.

Data showed the vessel trawled the seabed in the protection area numerous times. In total, 22,860kg of orange roughy was taken from a total catch of 24,970kg of fish.

Supplied A total of 22,860kg of orange roughy was seized by the Ministry for Primary Industries. (File photo)

On November 5, 2018 MPI became aware of fishing activity in the protection area and contacted Sanford’s vessel manager. The San Waitaki left the area promptly.

When interviewed by investigators, both Walker and Lash denied being aware they were bottom-trawling in a BPA at the time.

Walker pleaded guilty to two representative charges and Lash to one representative charge of using a trawl net in the lower buffer zone of a BPA. Sanford pleaded guilty to three of the same representative charges.

Sanford made an application to the court stating special reasons existed why it should not forfeit its fishing vessel to the Crown.

The company submitted it had made extensive efforts to ensure compliance with the Fisheries Act, that the quantity of fish caught in the relevant area was small, and that there was no evidence before the court that the sea-floor was damaged.

The MPI opposed the application saying Sanford had not put in place adequate measures to ensure its vessel did not enter the BPA, the quantity of fish caught was “by no means small”, and trawling inside the BPA was of significant benefit to the company.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said no special reasons existed to prevent forfeiture of the trawler. “It seems to me that there were a number of systemic failures that caused or contributed to the offending.”

It was a fundamental task of a master and first mate to know the area they are fishing in and any restrictions that have been imposed on the area, he said.

Walker was sentenced to $11,250 on the two charges, while Lash was fined $5400.