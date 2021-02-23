Seafood firm may not lose $20m vessel forfeited in fishing rules breach

The San Waitaki fishing boat at the Port of Timaru in 2019. The boat has been forfeited for breaching fishing regulations.

A $20 million vessel forfeited to the Government for a breach of fishing rules could be returned to the offending company for a fee worth a fraction of its value.

Seafood company Sanford Limited has pleaded guilty to trawling in a protected fishing area off the coast of Stewart Island.

The Christchurch District Court on Tuesday ordered the company to forfeit the San Waitaki – a 64 metre deep water stern trawler with a processing factory and freezer facilities on board – to the Crown.

The company has also been fined $36,000.

But the vessel has already been bonded back to the company by the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI), which brought the charges, and could eventually be returned for a “redemption fee” if the company submits a relief application to the courts.

Doug Paulin, chief executive of Sealord, a separate fishing company, said it was common practice in some cases to pay a redemption fee for the return of a forfeited vessel.

Last year, Sealord forfeited a $21 million fishing vessel for a similar offence to the Sanford case. But the vessel was returned after Sealord paid a redemption fee of about $70,000.

“The forfeiture itself is a paper forfeiture. You don't give the vessel up,’’ Paulin said.

“The vessel is, to all intents and purposes, taken by the Crown, but on the same day you sign an agreement for use of the vessel until they decide the outcome of the forfeiture.”

Supplied A total of 22,860kg of orange roughy was seized by the Ministry for Primary Industries. (File photo)

Sanford acting chief executive Andre Gargiulo said the company would work quickly to address the forfeiture of the vessel.

“In the meantime, Sanford will work with MPI to ensure the vessel remains operational until the matter is resolved.”

Sanford made an application to the court stating special reasons existed why it should not forfeit its fishing vessel to the Crown.

Stuff Sanford is New Zealand's largest fishing company.

The company submitted it had made extensive efforts to ensure compliance with the Fisheries Act, that the quantity of fish caught in the protected area was small, and that there was no evidence before the court that the sea floor was damaged.

MPI opposed the application, saying Sanford had not put in place adequate measures to ensure its vessel did not enter the protected area, the quantity of fish caught was “by no means small”, and trawling inside the area was of significant benefit to the company.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said no special reasons existed to prevent forfeiture of the trawler.

“It seems to me that there were a number of systemic failures that caused or contributed to the offending.”

Supplied Sanford Limited has been fined by the Christchurch District Court after one of its trawlers trawled in a protected fishing area off the coast of Stewart Island. (File photo)

Sanford could now apply to the courts for relief from the full forfeiture after it has been publicly notified by MPI.

Earlier this month, Sanford pleaded guilty to trawling in a lower buffer zone of a benthic protected area (BPA), an area of seabed in New Zealand where trawling within 100m is prohibited to prevent destroying ecosystems.

The charges relate to multiple incidents in the same BPA in 2017 and 2018.

Gargiulo said the offence was caused by a human error that meant the vessel’s charts did not show the protected area. The company has 37 vessels in New Zealand from Stewart Island to Northland

“We are very sorry about what happened and disappointed in ourselves,’’ he said.

Systems are now in place where an alarm will sound on the bridge if a vessel goes close to a protected area, he said.

A spokeswoman for MPI said any company with an interest in forfeited property can apply to the courts for relief and could regain the asset after payment of a redemption fee.

“In some cases, especially where the offending was intentional or motivated by greed or commercial gain, this redemption value is as high as 50 per cent of the value of the forfeit property.”

“Ultimately, it is a decision for the courts regarding any relief from forfeiture and the amount of redemption to be paid.”

Greenpeace oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond said the forfeit system was misleading.

“The forfeiture makes a splashy headline for MPI and sounds like a really big deal, but often they are not real.

“It gives people confidence that the Government is taking action but in reality that is not the case.”