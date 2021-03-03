NZX inches back into black as sellers take control, Fletcher tops turnover

The New Zealand sharemarket gave up early gains as sellers took control on Wednesday, the benchmark index inching into the black.

The S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.12 per cent, or 14.76 points, at 12,359.26, having traversed a 123-point range during the session. That followed a 0.35 per cent gain on Tuesday.

“Not a lot of change today, it was higher earlier on but there’s been a little bit of selling come in,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson.

“Just some strength on the sell-side on specific stocks, there’s not really a trend.”

READ MORE:

* NZX inches up 0.35 per cent, early boost from Wall Street wanes

* Dairy prices leap 15% but don't go and buy a new Range Rover just yet, one farmer says

* Signs growing economy will drift down in 2021



Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 0.6 per cent to $28.84. Top-10 construction company Fletcher Building topped turnover with $19.4 million worth of shares traded on the day.

Shares in Fletcher Building, which has resumed paying a dividend, were up 0.4 per cent at $6.54.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The New Zealand sharemarket gave up early gains as sellers took control.

The power generators and retailers had a mixed day, with Meridian flat at $5.89, Contact Energy up 1.4 per cent at $7.03, Genesis Energy 2.7 per cent higher at $3.75, and Trustpower down 0.3 per cent at $8.42.

A2 Milk rose 0.8 per cent to $10.10, and Fonterra was up 1 per cent at $5.04.

A 15 per cent jump in dairy prices at auction overnight, driven by demand for whole milk powder and butter before the New Zealand season came to an end, was “extraordinary”, said Jarden’s head of derivatives, Mike McIntyre.

“There will be some stocks impacted by today’s move, but it’s just one GDT out of 24 in a year.”

There have been eight price rises in a row at the global dairy trade (GDT) auction with good demand from bidders, but Tuesday night’s result was a reaction to the drop away of supply, McIntyre said.

“It was extraordinary. We were expecting an increase, but not along those lines. It had all the hallmarks of a short squeeze.”

As well as the New Zealand season drawing to an end, other producers were unable to ramp up production with Australia struggling with dry conditions, Europe dealing with winter storms, and South America unable to produce additional milk, he said.

Overseas, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was 0.77 per cent, or 51.9 points, higher at 6814.2 in late afternoon trade. Australia's economy grew at a 3.1 per cent quarterly rate, but a minus 1.1 per cent annual rate, in the December quarter, according to data released on Wednesday.

Stocks advanced in Asia after a wobbly session on Wall Street, when the S&P 500 gave back most of its 2.4 per cent advance from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8 per cent to 3870.29 after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5 per cent to 31,391.52, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.7 per cent, to 13,358.79.

- With AP