Supermarket suppliers offered anonymity in Commerce Commision competition study

The Commerce Commission is calling on grocery suppliers and shoppers to complete its online surveys as part of the watchog’s studyinto the supermarket competition.

Suppliers worried about a backlash from supermarkets can complete the survey anonymously.

The year-long study, launched in November, looks at whether competition in the grocery sector is working well, and if not, what can be done to improve it.

Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings said the two surveys were designed to help build a picture of how competition was working at different levels of the grocery sector.

“Suppliers, such as farmers, growers, manufacturers and processors of grocery products, play a critical role in the New Zealand grocery sector,” Rawlings said.

She said the commission wanted to hear about suppliers’ trading relationships and bargaining power with retailers and wholesalers and any specific behaviour or conduct which may be positively or negatively affecting their businesses.

New Zealand’s supermarket industry became essentially a duopoly in 2001 when the commission allowed Woolworths to buy Progressive Enterprises, reducing three players, including Foodstuffs, to two.

Australian-owned Woolworths subsequently bought Progressive which owns Countdown, Fresh Choice and Supervalue. Foodstuffs owns New World, Pak ’n Save and Four Square.

Growers of fresh produce have said that they have been put in a tricky situation with supermarkets that are pushing their margins to the wall coupled with increasing wage and regulatory costs.

Rawlings said the commission understood that some information suppliers may want to share could be commercially sensitive and highly confidential.

Anyone with relevant information to the study can ask that their information be kept confidential, she said.

Suppliers also have the option to complete the online survey anonymously, she said.

The consumer survey, together with qualitative research from Ipsos, would help the commission to better understand consumer behaviour including how consumers decide where to shop and what to buy, Rawlings said.

Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said it was critical that suppliers could comment anonymously.

“The fear of retribution is real and genuine,” Rich said.

“When you only have two major customers, loosing one can wreck profitability.”

The Commission is due to release its draft report for consultation in the middle of this year and present a final report to the Government by November 23.

Under the Commerce Act, the commission has the ability to conduct independent studies into competition in different sectors of the economy.

In 2019, the commission completed a market study into the petrol industry in New Zealand.

The results of the commission’s work could range from a clean bill of health for the sector, to recommendations to improve competition.

In ordering the study, the Government asked the commission to look at a range of things including how retailers dealt with their suppliers, competition among suppliers, between retailers and pricing structures.