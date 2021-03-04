Further kick for Queenstown bar owners not advised of power outage

Queenstown Mall was already quiet during Covid alert level 2 and an unexpected power cut was another kick in the teeth for late-night bar operators.

Aurora Energy has apologised to Central Queenstown bar owners who were hit by an unexpected power cut that drove out already scarce customers.

At least eight late-night venue operators were not given official notice of the power cut from 11pm on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

It meant lost custom due to an early closure for some, potential loss of perishable foods, and lost work hours for staff.

The owner of The Bunker, The Sundeck and Attiqa, Cam Mitchell, said he only heard about the planned power cut about 7pm as a rumour went around town.

He called lines company Aurora Energy, which confirmed it.

“It’s just another little kick in the teeth,” he said.

As Queenstown moves into its traditionally quietest time, businesses are preparing for more tough times ahead.

Business was already down considerably due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, without Aucklanders visiting due to the city being under alert level 3 this week, it was “pretty dire”, he said.

Aurora operations and network performance general manager John Campbell said the company notified power retailers of the planned outage on February 12.

It expected 87 customers to be affected when a transformer in Cow Ln was relocated.

Aurora also made courtesy calls to businesses most likely to be affected, but 13 customers were not identified.

“This was a data error for which we apologise,” he said.

The company had been working through historic gaps in information, but sometimes they were not identified until outages occurred, he said.

The Ballarat Trading Co.

The company would be working to improve its data as part of a five-year plan, for which it is imposing price hikes on all Otago users.

Mitchell said power cuts could cause havoc for his business if he was not forewarned.

Republic Hospitality group chief executive Blair Impey said he only heard about the outage from Mitchell.

His business operates late night venues including The Ballarat, The Habana Boutique Rum Bar and Zephyr.

He expected there had been food wastage and lost revenue, but said it was not worth seeking redress.

“Once you get punched in the face this amount of times, it’s just another hit.

“We’ve got this weekend, tonight and tomorrow to get working on,” he said on Thursday.

Mexican restaurant Margo's was forced to close early because of the power cut.

Future Bars Ltd general manager Bert Haines said he had a bar, a restaurant and office in the affected area and also received no official communication of the power cut.

Instead, he learned about it from the owner of a neighbouring retail business.

Mexican restaurant Margo’s had to close earlier than planned and cleaned up the next morning.

Having to refrigerate food was the most difficult aspect, he said.

He understood the power did not go back on until about 9am and all food had to be rechecked.

“We could have ended up losing a significant amount of food and been in quite a pickle trying to provide service the next day.”